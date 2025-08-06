Art by Dr Nanda Soobben (South Africa )

AFRICA'S URANIUM, HIROSHIMA'S HORROR: A CONTINENTAL TRUTH INTERTWINED WITH GAZA’S PAIN

By Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Last year, I travelled to Japan, a nation that has endured one of the most devastating acts of genocide in modern history. While I did not get to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, the weight of what happened there was still deeply present. It lived in the conversations I had, in the silences between words, and in the powerful emotions shared during the events where I spoke. I remember saying to people I interacted with, “Our lives are intertwined.”

I felt it then, and I feel it even more deeply now seeing Palestine decimated. Another genocide is happening now in front of our eyes. And I ask myself what people I know would have done during the Jewish Holocaust and South African Apartheid. The answers are uncomfortably clear. Never Again Means Everyone.

During this journey, I also had the privilege of meeting Professor Satoshi Omura (art by Dr Nanda Soobben above), a Nobel Prize-winning scientist whose work in medicine has saved countless lives. Gentle, wise, and purposeful, Professor Omura reminded me of something essential: knowledge without ethics can be deadly; but knowledge guided by compassion can heal the world.

This contrast between destruction and healing brings us to a critical truth, one that history concealed. The uranium used in the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 came from Africa. More specifically, from Shinkolobwe in the Democratic Republic of Congo, then under brutal Belgian colonial rule.

The Silenced Contribution of a Continent

The uranium from Congo was among the richest in the world. It was extracted under the shadow of secrecy, violence, and exploitation, destined for the Manhattan Project, America’s top-secret mission to build the atomic bomb. Africans were never told what their land or uranium was being used for. They were certainly never asked permission. They most certainly would say no.

This same uranium would be used to annihilate over 140,000 lives in Hiroshima and tens of thousands more in Nagasaki. The bombs changed the course of human history, but the fact that Africa's resources were used to do so remains largely unspoken. This erasure is why memory is so important.

It is not simply a question of history. It is a question of justice.

Congolese people kept as slaves by Belgium

Our Intertwined Humanity

Standing on Japanese soil, sharing space with survivors, thinkers, and activists, I could feel the common threads that connect us. Despite oceans and languages between us, the shared pain of exploitation, war, and resistance is universal.

The suffering endured by the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is unimaginable. And so too is the suffering of those in Africa whose lands were ravaged, whose health was compromised, and whose role in history was erased.

But we are not bound only by suffering. We are also bound by our resilience, and our responsibility to remember, to reclaim, and to rebuild.

From Extraction to Empowerment

We cannot change the past. But we can illuminate it. We can demand that history be told fully, that Africa’s role in global events, both tragic and triumphant, be acknowledged and respected.

The extraction of uranium from Congo for weapons of mass destruction should be a wake-up call. Today, Africa still holds vast reserves of uranium and other critical minerals. The question we must ask is: who controls these resources? And for what purpose? Who is behind the conflicts in Africa?

True justice means African nations must have full sovereignty over our lands, our people, and our futures. It means reparations, not only financial but also historical and environmental. It means the end of neo-colonialism in all its forms, military, economic, and informational.

Gaza 2025 Apocalypse.

A Call to Conscious Awareness

To the people of Japan: your grief is not forgotten. To the people of Africa: your contribution to history must no longer be hidden. To the international community, lets end the cycle for Palestine and build a world rooted in dignity.

Meeting Professor Omura was more than an honour, it was a reminder of what is possible when science and humanity walk hand in hand. Let us choose healing over harm. Let us honour the dead by empowering the living.

As I reflect on my journey and share images from this powerful experience, I leave you with this: our lives are indeed intertwined. Not only through shared history, but through a shared future that we must consciously co-create.

Let this be a chapter of truth, nor PR. A moment of remembrance. not erasure. And a movement toward justice, not complacency. Peace needs work!

A moment at Kitasato University in Japan.

