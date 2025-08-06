People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ty's avatar
Ty
6d

I think people are silent for different reasons on Gaza and Congo. On Gaza they may fear punishment by Pro-Israel authorities unless the people are Zionists who ally themselves with the authorities. On Congo people are just ignorant because they probably don't know anything about the Congo or most other African nations. Congo is rarely mentioned by both the mainstream media and the alternative media though I do remember the media talking about lithium being mined from Congo for use in solar batteries for electric vehicles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ruth nonconformist's avatar
Ruth nonconformist
7d

THERE CAN BE NO JUSTIFICATION FOR WAR ON CIVILIANS, EVER!

And all wars are bankster's wars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture