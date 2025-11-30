People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Mario A Leblanc
Nov 30

The Seeds of Vandana Shiva Trailer  2:39

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEqTo8lDivs

¨How did the willful daughter of a Himalayan forest conservator become the world’s most powerful opponent of Monsanto? The Seeds of Vandana Shiva, a feature-length documentary, presents the remarkable life story of the Gandhian eco-activist and agro-ecologist, Vandana Shiva.¨

https://vandanashivamovie.com/

Toonlydoo
Nov 30

I work individually with children and had noticed a change in young students in the past few years - milestone development points they weren't making that kids used to. This year, though, even older elementary and middle schoolers had a VERY hard time with back to school. They had forgotten basic things they knew and had to work harder than ever to get it back. There is always some back-to-school rust, but this year was very different.

