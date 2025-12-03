People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ty's avatar
Ty
Dec 4

Was George Soros or his children involved in the conspiracy against South Africa's currency?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ty's avatar
Ty
Dec 4

National courts must have universal jurisdiction to prosecute financial crimes committed against the nation by any person or institution anywhere in the world. Heads of State shouldn't have any power to grant pardons or commute the sentences of people convicted of crimes in a fair trial by impartial juries or to anyone that hasn't been charged with any crimes yet(pre-emptive pardons). The sovereign immunities of governments and legal immunities of corporations must be eliminated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Shabnam Palesa Mohamed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture