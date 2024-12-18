Paint The Silence 365: Peace Gardens Event in South Africa

If we aren’t anti-war, then what are we?

Wanting a peaceful world means speaking up against the horrors of wars, it means doing something tangible to stop wars wherever they may be.

This year, I’ve been presenting two versions of the anti-war and pro peace declaration in South Africa and in Africa. Most importantly, I share it with the children, and they resonate. I have also shared it with international allies.

You will soon be able to sign your name in support. Ask your child to sign too.



Below are both versions in text format, followed by the PDF.

We are holding a meeting tomorrow 1pm GMT (3pm CAT):

VERSION 1:

People for Human Rights and Peace: Anti-War Declaration

We, the People for Human Rights, issue this declaration as a united call for peace and an unequivocal rejection of war as a means to resolve conflict. War is an affront to the core principles of human dignity, equality, and justice that underpin our legal systems and the international rule of law. As human beings, we are committed to upholding the fundamental rights of all people, and we recognize that war, in its many forms, leads to widespread violations of rights.

The Devastating Impact of War War inflicts unspeakable suffering on individuals, communities, and nations. It tears apart families, displaces millions, and destroys the social fabric necessary for peaceful coexistence. The civilian population, particularly women, children, and the elderly, bear the heaviest burden of war. The destruction of infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods deepens poverty, and the psychological scars of war endure for generations.

Moreover, modern warfare, with its increasing reliance on advanced weaponry, drones, and artificial intelligence, further dehumanizes conflict. It amplifies the indiscriminate nature of violence, making civilians even more vulnerable. We must be particularly concerned with these evolving forms of warfare, which challenge the very concept of proportionality and accountability.

The Rule of Law vs. the Rule of War War is the antithesis of the rule of law. Where law seeks to resolve disputes through reason, dialogue, and fairness, war imposes solutions through force, coercion, and destruction. War undermines democratic governance, weakens institutions, and often leads to the rise of authoritarianism. In the aftermath, societies are left with fractured legal systems, and justice becomes a distant aspiration.

We believe that the pursuit of justice should always take precedence over the pursuit of victory. International law provides mechanisms for resolving disputes without resorting to violence. The United Nations Charter, the Geneva Conventions, and various human rights treaties represent the global commitment to peace and the protection of human rights, even during times of conflict. Violations of these principles through the waging of war not only harm those directly involved but also weaken the very fabric of international law.

The Moral and Legal Obligation to Oppose War We assert that war is not inevitable. History has shown that diplomacy, negotiation, and legal solutions can and must prevail. The international community has the tools to prevent war—through peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and the promotion of human rights. We are duty-bound to advocate for these alternatives and to oppose any actions by states or non-state actors that seek to undermine peace.

Our commitment to human rights obliges us to stand firmly against war. We reject the notion that war is a legitimate solution to political or territorial disputes. We also denounce the arms trade, which profits from conflict and fuels further violence. As legal professionals, we call for accountability for those who initiate or perpetuate wars, including through war crimes tribunals and international justice mechanisms.

A Call for Global Peace We, the People for Human Rights, call upon governments, international organizations, and civil society to renew their commitment to peace. We urge the legal community to use its influence to promote conflict resolution through dialogue, mediation, and justice. We affirm our belief that a world without war is possible, and we pledge to use our voices, our skills, and our laws to help bring about that world.

Together, we reject war and stand for human rights, justice, and peace.

Signed,

People for Human Rights

VERSION 2:

1. People Against New World Order: Anti-War Declaration

We, the People Against the New World Order, declare our firm opposition to wars that are waged under the guise of global agendas, driven by the interests of powerful elites rather than the will of the people. In an era where global institutions, multinational corporations, and a select few nations exert disproportionate control over world affairs, war has increasingly become a tool for expanding this dominance, often at the expense of human lives, national sovereignty, and the principles of justice.

The Exploitation of War for Global Power Wars in the modern age are rarely fought in the name of national defense or genuine freedom. Instead, they are often orchestrated or perpetuated by those seeking to impose a "New World Order" — a global system where political, economic, and military power is concentrated in the hands of a few. Under this system, wars serve to destabilize regions, manipulate markets, and force weaker nations into submission to globalist agendas. We recognize this pattern of exploitation and reject it entirely.

The human cost of these wars is immense. Nations are ravaged, cultures are erased, and generations are lost to conflict. Under the guise of "peacekeeping" or "humanitarian intervention," wars are waged to ensure control over resources, trade routes, and entire populations. These wars do not benefit the people; they benefit the architects of the New World Order who profit from chaos and suffering. As legal professionals, we cannot stand by while international law is twisted to justify such blatant violations of human rights.

The Undermining of Sovereignty and Justice War, as promoted by the New World Order, undermines the sovereignty of nations. Sovereignty — the right of a nation to govern itself without outside interference — is a fundamental principle of international law. Yet, in the name of global governance, powerful entities overstep these boundaries, often using war as a tool to dismantle independent governments and replace them with compliant regimes. The outcome is not peace, but rather the subjugation of entire populations to external forces.

As defenders of justice, we believe in the sanctity of law and the right of nations to self-determination. The wars waged by the New World Order threaten these principles, reducing the rule of law to an empty shell. International legal mechanisms have been co-opted to serve the interests of a few, rather than to protect the many. True justice demands that we stand against this corruption of legal norms and restore the primacy of peace, sovereignty, and self-determination.

The Moral and Legal Imperative to Resist We declare that it is both a moral and legal imperative to oppose wars initiated under the banner of the New World Order. These conflicts violate international law, trample human rights, and prioritize power and profit over peace and justice. We denounce the manipulation of legal frameworks to justify unjust wars, and we call for the accountability of those who orchestrate them.

The international community must resist the increasing militarization of global politics and stand up to the forces that profit from perpetual war. Diplomacy, negotiation, and genuine humanitarian efforts should be prioritized over military intervention. We call on governments, legal institutions, and civil society to challenge the narrative of the New World Order and to advocate for a world where sovereignty, peace, and the rule of law are respected.

A Call to Action We, the People Against the New World Order, urge people around the world to recognize the dangers posed by global power structures that perpetuate war. We call for an end to wars driven by corporate interests, globalist agendas, and the pursuit of world domination. Let us use our legal expertise to advocate for peace, justice, and the protection of national sovereignty.

We stand united against the forces of war, and we pledge to defend the rights of all people to live in peace, free from violence imposed by the New World Order.

Signed,

People Against the New World Order

Peace And Anti War Declaration Dec 2024 85.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Supported: Lawyers Against New World Order, Paint The Silence 365, & Friends

To support/sign, contact: Shabnam Palesa Mohamed: PeoplePower1@proton.me

Photos of pro-peace anti war work with the Paint The Silence 365 movement

