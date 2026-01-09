People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Ty
Jan 9

Social movements in the US must unify and establish solidarity with each other to dismantle the central bank and the military intelligence surveillance apparatus, remove the traitors loyal to the State of Israel and international crime syndicate and reform the US Constitution or draft a new one based on principles of direct democracy and economic democracy, protection of individual rights and respect for indigenous peoples and cultures and the elimination of corporate privileges and immunities.

2 replies by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and others
Luc Lelievre
Jan 13

Makes sense.

unbekoming.substack.com/p/anthropological-reversibility

"Anthropological reversibility refers to the capacity of human societies to withdraw participation, reconfigure meaning, and alter collective behavior even under systems presented as total, inevitable, or irreversible."

