In recent weeks, I’ve encountered a series of profoundly potent political cartoons about Donald Trump. Their power, however, transcends the man himself. They pierce through to the core of what he represents: the unveiled face of a predatory oligarchy and the aggressive advance of a singular, coercive new world order.

The Imperial Boomerang Comes Home

These images tell a story of rampant imperialism. They illustrate the state terrorism of kidnapping a sovereign nation’s leaders, as seen with Venezuela’s President and First Lady, to plunder its oil. They echo the expansionist threats against Cuba, Mexico, Greenland, and Canada. They are a stark reminder to those who once celebrated his election of the brutal reality they enabled.

This visual dissent bears witness to the domestic terror within the empire: to mothers like Renee Good, brutally murdered by ICE, an agency fortified by the tactics and personnel of foreign militaries like the IDF. It chronicles the erosion of free speech, the cultivation of a national culture of fear, and the grassroots resistance, from calls to boycott complicit institutions to daily acts of defiance.

Where to next from the Epstein Files?

It exposes the rot at the very center: the Epstein files and the desperate, violent diversions - like bombing other nations -orchestrated to keep them sealed. It condemns the sickness of anyone that knowingly platforms a man exposed as a pedophile and profoundly corrupt, sacrificing all morality for power and money.

Below are some of the most thought-provoking cartoons I’ve recently seen. They are not just commentary; they are a call to witness. If you have others, please share them in the comments. And crucially, share your analysis: How can the people of the United States dismantle this machine of exploitation and fear, so its devastating politics no longer force the rest of the world to suffer?

Full credit to the talented cartoonists below. I don’t know who the first one is.

As I navigate my own family's health crisis and a sudden loss of livelihood, the brutality of this system feels connected. It is a system that discards people, whether a mother at the border, a president resisting imperialism, or a person speaking truth with power. Creating and sharing counter-narratives, like these brilliant cartoons, is part of our collective survival. If my writing on these issues provides value, please consider supporting it here. If not, your active solidarity- sharing, organizing, speaking out - is the currency of our movement.

