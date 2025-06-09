Interfaith Peace Vigil with a Jewish Sister. This is South Africa. October 2023.

To the millions of Muslims commemorating Eid this weekend, may your prayers be accepted, may truth, justice, freedom and peace reign.



In many cultures, fasting has been practiced for spiritual, physical, and mental clarity. Today, this ancient tradition is making a powerful comeback—not as a fleeting wellness trend, but as a science-backed lifestyle tool for deep healing and cellular renewal. Fasting is more than skipping meals. It is a biological reset that can enhance immunity, repair damaged cells, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including cancer and autoimmune conditions.

This article explores how fasting supports autophagy, helps regulate immune function, and may play a key role in cancer prevention.

Autophagy: Your Body's Intelligent Recycling System

Autophagy is a natural cellular process where the body removes damaged components and recycles them to support regeneration. It is like spring-cleaning at the cellular level.

Fasting is one of the most effective ways to activate autophagy. When you stop eating, your body shifts its focus from digestion to repair and regeneration.

Japanese biologist Yoshinori Ohsumi was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2016 for discovering the mechanisms behind autophagy, showing how it contributes to longevity and disease prevention.

Studies have found that autophagy helps prevent neurodegenerative diseases, improves metabolic health, and supports immune regulation (Mizushima & Levine, 2010, Klionsky et al., 2021).

Autophagy usually begins after 16 to 24 hours of fasting, and the effects can deepen with longer fasts, depending on the individual’s health and fasting experience.

Immune Reset: Fasting and Autoimmune Conditions

Autoimmune diseases are on the rise globally. They occur when the immune system begins attacking the body’s own healthy cells, mistaking them for threats. Conditions like multiple sclerosis, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis are all autoimmune in nature.

Research published in Cell Metabolism (2016) shows that intermittent and periodic fasting can reduce inflammation and modulate immune responses.

Fasting reduces the levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines like IL-6 and TNF-alpha, which are heavily involved in autoimmune flare-ups (Ma et al., 2015).

Clinical findings from a study at the University of Southern California demonstrated that periodic fasting helped regenerate immune cells and improved balance in immune system activity (Cheng et al., 2014).

Many patients with autoimmune conditions have reported improvements in symptoms, energy, and reduced medication needs when integrating fasting under medical guidance.

Cancer Prevention and Cellular Integrity

Fasting also appears to offer protective benefits against cancer, particularly in the early stages of disease development.

Cancer cells rely heavily on glucose. Fasting reduces blood sugar and insulin, making the body a less favorable environment for abnormal cell growth (Safdie et al., 2009, Longo & Panda, 2016).

Fasting suppresses the insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) pathway, which has been linked to aging and cancer progression.

A 2020 review in Frontiers in Nutrition emphasized that fasting supports DNA repair, inhibits oxidative stress, and promotes metabolic balance, all of which are essential for cancer prevention.

Fasting has the ability to strengthen the body’s internal defense systems, making it a powerful tool for prevention and resilience.

Why Consider Fasting?

Fasting is free, accessible, and deeply rooted in traditional wisdom. When practiced mindfully, it can bring about profound healing. Benefits include:

Cellular repair through autophagy

Balanced immune responses and reduced inflammation

Improved metabolic health and blood sugar control

Hormonal balance and increased energy

Mental clarity and emotional grounding

Fasting is a return to our biological roots and a step forward in conscious living. For those seeking natural ways to heal and empower the body, fasting offers a sacred path guided by science and tradition.

References

1. Ohsumi, Y. (2016). Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Yoshinori Ohsumi was awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries of mechanisms for autophagy. Autophagy is the process by which cells degrade and recycle their components, a fundamental mechanism for maintaining cellular homeostasis. His work has significant implications for understanding various diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and infections. time.comwired.com

2. Mizushima, N., & Levine, B. (2010). Autophagy in mammalian development and differentiation. Nature Cell Biology.

This paper discusses the role of autophagy in mammalian development and differentiation. The authors explore how autophagy contributes to cellular remodeling during development and its implications for tissue homeostasis and disease.

3. Klionsky, D. J., et al. (2021). Guidelines for the use and interpretation of assays for monitoring autophagy. Autophagy Journal.

This publication provides updated guidelines for the use and interpretation of assays to monitor autophagy. The authors offer standardized protocols and criteria to enhance the reliability and reproducibility of autophagy research.

4. Cheng, C. W., et al. (2014). Prolonged fasting promotes hematopoietic stem cell regeneration. Cell Stem Cell.

This study investigates the effects of prolonged fasting on hematopoietic stem cell regeneration. The authors found that fasting can rejuvenate hematopoietic stem cells and enhance immune function, suggesting potential therapeutic strategies for aging and immune-related diseases.

5. Ma, Y., et al. (2015). Intermittent fasting attenuates inflammation in autoimmune conditions. Journal of Translational Medicine.

This research explores the impact of intermittent fasting on inflammation in autoimmune conditions. The study demonstrates that intermittent fasting can reduce inflammatory markers, offering a potential adjunctive approach to managing autoimmune diseases.

6. Safdie, F. M., et al. (2009). Fasting and cancer: Mechanisms and clinical application. Aging (Albany NY).

This article reviews the mechanisms by which fasting may influence cancer progression and its potential clinical applications. The authors discuss how fasting can alter metabolic pathways and enhance the efficacy of cancer therapies.

7. Longo, V. D., & Panda, S. (2016). Fasting, circadian rhythms, and time-restricted feeding in healthy lifespan. Cell Metabolism.

This publication examines the relationship between fasting, circadian rhythms, and time-restricted feeding. The authors highlight how aligning eating patterns with circadian rhythms can promote health and longevity. cell.com

8. de Cabo, R., & Mattson, M. P. (2019). Effects of intermittent fasting on health, aging, and disease. New England Journal of Medicine.

This comprehensive review discusses the effects of intermittent fasting on health, aging, and disease. The authors provide evidence supporting the benefits of intermittent fasting in promoting healthspan and reducing the risk of various diseases.

Share

Leave a comment

Support my work



PS: Muslims fast for at least 30 days a year, sunrise to sunset, during the month of Ramadaan. Some people propagate bizarre ideas about Abrahamic faiths, conflating religion with culture, while enabling genocides. Lets not be them.

Peace Vigil in October 2023 with a Christian Sister. This is South Africa. Oct 2023

Peace Vigil with an Afrikan traditional faith Sister. This is South Africa. Oct 2023.

Women with wisdom, compassion and courage at the Peace Vigil. October 2023.