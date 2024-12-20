V Anbalagan

Other defendants include Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the World Health Organization and former prime ministers Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

KUALA LUMPUR:

The High Court has ordered 25 defendants, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the federal government and the World Health Organization (WHO), to file their defence by Jan 20 to a class action lawsuit brought by eight plaintiffs over alleged health complications and deaths caused by Covid-19 vaccinations.

Lawyer Zainuddin Abu Bakar said Justice Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan also gave his clients, the eight plaintiffs, until Feb 20 to submit replies to the defences filed.

“The judge has fixed case management on Feb 5 to monitor the progress of the suit,” he told FMT.

A first case management before Raja Ahmad was held on Monday.

Federal counsel Nuur Zul Izzati Zulkipli, who appeared for the government, confirmed the directives issued by the judge.

The RM60 million suit, filed last month, also named WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, former prime ministers Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and the health ministry as defendants.

Other defendants included health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad and his predecessors, Dr Adham Baba and Khairy Jamaluddin; home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and his predecessor Hamzah Zainudin; and education minister Fadhlina Sidek and her predecessor Radzi Jidin.

The plaintiffs also named former health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah as well as the former and current inspectors-general of police as defendants.

They alleged that they were adversely affected by the government’s “negligent and erroneous public health policy” mandating vaccination at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic four years ago.

The plaintiffs include the son of a man who died after receiving three doses of the vaccine, the husband of a woman who passed away after receiving two doses, and a cleaning worker who suffered a stroke, also after two doses.

The fourth plaintiff is a masseuse who experienced serious side effects after one dose and now requires a wheelchair for mobility, while the fifth is a housewife who also suffered serious symptoms after two doses.

The sixth plaintiff is an Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd worker and the seventh, a supervisor at a department store in Mahkota Parade Melaka. Both claim to have been discriminated against by their employers for refusing to take the vaccines.

The eighth plaintiff is the son of a woman who died after developing severe health issues, including fatal respiratory failure and hypo immunity, following one dose of vaccine.

The plaintiffs also want court declarations, among others, that the Covid-19 virus is “fake” and “man-made”, and that the use of medicines such as Ivermectin and Colchicine without a prior vaccine should be allowed.

They also asked the court to cancel the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and other similar initiatives.

The plaintiffs also want the court to order Anwar and his government to withdraw from being members of WHO and the World Economic Forum, which they describe as “planned criminals” colluding to usurp the sovereignty of their member countries, including Malaysia.

