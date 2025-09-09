For Shehzaadi: A Love That Never Leaves

Just 2 long months ago, our family lost a legend. Oh how we wept…



A small, south-pawed queen who ruled our hearts with purrs and piercing wisdom. Shehzaadi (Shezi) our loving and fearless calico, crossed the rainbow bridge, leaving behind a silence louder than any meow.

Sixteen years. It feels impossible that it was both a lifetime and not nearly enough. Through her heart trouble, blindness and kidney failure, I had hoped against all odds that she would make it to 20, a magical number it seemed.

Shezi wasn’t just a cat. She was our guardian, our therapist, our living, breathing reminder that love doesn’t need words. Shehzaadi means Princess.

When I wept after surviving trauma, she pressed her forehead to mine, as if to say: "I see your pain. You are not alone."

When my father was shaken from chemo’s cruelty, she curled into the hollow of his ribs, a warm, steady heartbeat against his fear.

When my brother’s marriage ended , she claimed his lap like a throne, teaching him stillness in the storm.

When my mother grieved a grandchild she’d never hold, Shezi licked her tears with a devotion that needed no translation.

She was brave (that time she chased off a trespassing monkey twice her size!). Wise (her unerring knack for finding whoever needed her most). Full of mischief (RIP to all the loaves of bread she covertly gnawed).

And now? The house feels different. The sunbeams she used to claim lie empty. Her favorite blanket still smells like her. I catch myself listening for the click-click of her paws at dawn. I know she is buried close to home, her grave decorated with brightly coloured flowers and the feeder with her name on.

But here’s what I know: Love like hers doesn’t die. It changes shape.

It’s in the way we’ll laugh remembering how she demanded tribute in the form of chicken. The way we’ll catch a flicker of calico in the corner of our eyes and swear, just for a second, it’s her. The way she taught us that the smallest beings often hold the greatest strength, sitting in silence without judgement.

Shezi, our darling:

You were love with fur. A healer. A teacher. A masterclass in courage.

Thank you for choosing us.

Wherever you are…

May the sunbeams be endless,

May the treats flow like rivers,

And may you visit us in dreams,

Just to remind us:

You’re still here.

Rest easy, little lionheart.💔🐾

P.S. To everyone who’s ever loved and lost fur family like her: Their pawprints never fade. Share your stories below, lets keep their magic alive together.

