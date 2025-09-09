People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Thank you for your beautiful tribute to Shezi. In my mind I still walk down the stable stairs, whistle, chuckle at Joker's enthusiastic nicker, smile as I groom him and tack him up and we go for an exquisite ride on the Rockefeller trails or a jumping course. He was my best friend during childhood, allowed me a respite from turbulence, and the confidence, peace, intimacy, and growth that we shared probably impacted my choice of a career in clinical psychology as well as my parenting of my human kids. My childhood dog and the 12 Golden Retrievers and Newfoundlands who have owned me have also stolen and expanded my heart. Our species struggles, and can learn so much from animals.

In answer to your question .. yes .. all my life . From lions just near our house to the many cats we adopted ..14 at one time ! Luckily on a farm in the bush . Now I have two cat males (rescued ).. whom I could not live without and I understand , oh how deeply that grief remains , each animal with its special memory . They are here to remind us how to love .

