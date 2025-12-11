People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Ty
3d

The lack of data privacy puts whistleblowers in danger who could be targeted by people involved in criminal activities.

Ty
3d

The main concern is the lack of privacy and weaponization of personal data by financial, medical and political authorities who would punish people for having the "wrong" beliefs or habits or failing to comply with government orders. Identity theft or erasure of identity is a major concern as well. Individuals need to have control over who has access to their personal data. Personal data shouldn't be for sale and shouldn't be shared between governmental agencies or between businesses or NGOs.

