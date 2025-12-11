The must read article below was written by Sam Ashworth-Hayes and originally published in The Telegraph. Consider 3 months of free access to read it in full.

The gates at the Tube station open as you approach, and the facial recognition in the camera bank mounted on the far wall matches your features to your government records and then to your bank account. The man behind you is wearing a scarf – he taps his phone and his banking app is debited. The software of his banking app, tied to his Department for Work and Pensions records, informs the gate that he receives Universal Credit, and the fare is reduced accordingly. The third man has a harder time, and the gates don’t open. An icon on his phone flashes a red bar through a green leaf – he has exceeded his carbon allocation for the month and must purchase additional personal units.

You take your seat and scroll through your social media feed. Small badges next to usernames show that each has a verified identity, accessible with a tap. Some are complaining about overzealous enforcement of the Communications Act, with the real-time reporting of offences overloading the court system for cases relating to alleged hate speech. Most seem to think that this is a reasonable approach to ensuring that community relations are smoothed over, and if they don’t, they aren’t willing to say so in a forum with such close monitoring.

Before going into the office, you stop at Pret for a coffee. Another tap of your phone, and another quick check of your records. No heart conditions on the health record, so no bar to caffeine. A disapproving message still nudges you to exercise caution with your intake. The man behind you is flatly rejected since his BMI is well over the approved threshold for sugary drinks, and his welfare payments are not approved for use on luxury items.

All of this is possible through the creation of integrated government databases, pulling information from the private sector and matching it to internal flags in a series of requests. At its core is the unique identifier issued to every British resident – a personal digital ID that acts as the fulcrum of the system.

Read the full article which covers:

Proof of Identity

The optimist’s case

The road downwards

China’s social credit system

And a thoughtful conclusion

