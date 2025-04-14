The weaponisation of the law to suppress dissidents is an age old tactic. Covid-19 saw an exponential increase in this insidious practice around the world.



German-US citizen Dr Reiner Fullmich is a glaring example of a diabolic agenda. In prison, Reiner’s case reminds us why international solidarity matters.



Today, World Council for Health will be hosting a special session on his case. You can tune in to watch on WCH’s X, or website, or Rumble account.



For more context on Reiner’s case, following his team’s efforts through the Corona Investigative Committee, please read this WCH article from 2024.



What happens when truth, justice and human rights are put on trial? Find out on April 14th 2025 at the World Council for Health’s online event, "Human Rights on Trial: The Dr. Reiner Füllmich Case and Why We Must Act."

As censorship threatens our fundamental rights, join Christof Plothe, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Dr. Mark Trozzi, , and special guests Meike Terhorst (who wrote letters of support), Djamila Le Pair (who attend’s Reiner’s hearings), Vera Sharav (the guest of honour at Nuremberg 75), Roger Bittel (who helped with Reiner’s work) and Mordechai Krispijin (who launched a support petition) as we uncover the truth behind this high-stakes case and why it’s time to take action.

This is your chance to be part of the movement for justice and freedom!



This was a compelling 2022 interview Reiner hosted me in, about the WHO. You will hear his commitment to solidarity at the end. This was 3 months after I’d initiated a robust discussion against the WHO’s controversial pandemic treaty.



In 2023, I interviewed Reiner at the Nuremberg 75 commemoration, for CHD.TV:

Click on the image to understand why he became a threat to the oligarchy:

You can watch Nuremberg 75 content, including interviews, via the livestream.



Please share this Substack so as many people as possible join and #FreeReiner

And remember to detox, healthy people can resist evil and create a better world.

