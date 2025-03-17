I beat Big Pharma before, I can do it again
But it won't be easy. Sugar is my nemesis... What advice can you share about health?
Nine years ago, I was diagnosed with a rare blood condition that shifted the entire course of my life. It was a challenging time physically and emotionally, but it also became a powerful learning experience. With the support of God, my family, friends, and allies, and through the healing power of natural medicine, I’m grateful to say that I am fully recovered for nine incredible years.
Looking back, I realize that healing isn’t just about the treatments we receive—it’s about mindset, resilience, and connecting with what our bodies need. Natural remedies played a big role in my recovery and I truly believe this balanced approach was key to restoring my health and strength.
Now, nearly a decade later, I’m aware of some potentially serious health challenges again. I’m not rushing to put a label on it yet, but I do feel strongly that sugar consumption might be playing a role in what I’m experiencing. Over time, I’ve come to see just how much sugar can affect our bodies, and it’s something I’m paying close attention to as I continue on my path to health.
I’m confident that I can heal again. I've walked this path before, and I know what my body is capable of. It’s a journey, and while it may have its ups and downs, I trust the process. If things don’t unfold as I expect, I’ll accept it, knowing that whatever happens is part of what’s meant to be.
I want to share my experience with all of you because I believe we can empower each other on this journey. I’ll be sharing more of my story through articles and videos to inspire and encourage those who are on their own path to healing.
I’d also love to hear from you. If you’ve made changes to reduce sugar in your life, or EMF WIFI exposure, I’d be grateful to learn from your experience. How has cutting back on sugar (and WIFI) impacted your health? What wise tips can you share? Let’s support each other and learn together and be radically healthy!
Thank you for your ongoing love and support. It’s a true gift, and it keeps me moving forward, committed to healing and sharing this journey with all of you.
PS: This is a new Substack so I am not reaching as many people, sorry!
In the seventies I read Willaim Dufty's Sugar Blues, which changed my life. Since then I have (largely) ditched sugar and consumed virtually no oils other than virgin oils and I can see - when I look aty my age-mates - what a difference that made over the years.
One thing that many do not know about Sugar is that the body takes four atoms of magnesium to process one of sugar, hence all the deficiencies we hear about. This does not only apply to refined sugar, but includes fructose, & etc. The PT(SN)B have many ways around sugar labelling, and fructose can be made from GM corn syrup. Refined carbs = sugar, too.
Remember that you are sweet enough to forgo adding sweeteness orally. Your body has a devine power for self healing, and symptoms are indicators of healing taking place; think of a splinter and how pus will form to push it out - the pus is the healing process, not a sickness.
And - although I am vegan (having made a vow decades ago) - I must recommend you investigate the Weston-Price Foundation if you want to find The Best Diet for Human Healing on the planet.
Bless you for all you do, from a gril in Mzanzi...
Inspiring words, thank you. I’ve learned in recent times that Bluetooth with the eyes is concerning. Computer users should perhaps consider changing their wireless keyboard and wireless mouse/trackpad to wired, and then turn off Bluetooth altogether. The University of Essex has concerns about NIH Bluetooth with the retina and cornea (scrolling down to ‘Harmful effects’ on the page): https://www.essex.ac.uk/staff/working-with-physical-agents/non-ionising-radiation-safety