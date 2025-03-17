Nine years ago, I was diagnosed with a rare blood condition that shifted the entire course of my life. It was a challenging time physically and emotionally, but it also became a powerful learning experience. With the support of God, my family, friends, and allies, and through the healing power of natural medicine, I’m grateful to say that I am fully recovered for nine incredible years.

Looking back, I realize that healing isn’t just about the treatments we receive—it’s about mindset, resilience, and connecting with what our bodies need. Natural remedies played a big role in my recovery and I truly believe this balanced approach was key to restoring my health and strength.

Now, nearly a decade later, I’m aware of some potentially serious health challenges again. I’m not rushing to put a label on it yet, but I do feel strongly that sugar consumption might be playing a role in what I’m experiencing. Over time, I’ve come to see just how much sugar can affect our bodies, and it’s something I’m paying close attention to as I continue on my path to health.

I’m confident that I can heal again. I've walked this path before, and I know what my body is capable of. It’s a journey, and while it may have its ups and downs, I trust the process. If things don’t unfold as I expect, I’ll accept it, knowing that whatever happens is part of what’s meant to be.

I want to share my experience with all of you because I believe we can empower each other on this journey. I’ll be sharing more of my story through articles and videos to inspire and encourage those who are on their own path to healing.

I’d also love to hear from you. If you’ve made changes to reduce sugar in your life, or EMF WIFI exposure, I’d be grateful to learn from your experience. How has cutting back on sugar (and WIFI) impacted your health? What wise tips can you share? Let’s support each other and learn together and be radically healthy!

Thank you for your ongoing love and support. It’s a true gift, and it keeps me moving forward, committed to healing and sharing this journey with all of you.

PS: This is a new Substack so I am not reaching as many people, sorry!



