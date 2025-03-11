On March 13, Haji Mohamed Zainuddin attorneys will host a pivotal international press conference, focused on the class action lawsuit against COVID-19 experimental vaccines. This event brings together legal experts, healthcare professionals, and human rights advocates to discuss the growing concerns around vaccine safety and the legal accountability of pharmaceutical companies and governments.

The conference will serve as a platform to highlight the ongoing impact of COVID-19 vaccines on individuals worldwide, particularly those who suffer adverse effects. With mounting evidence of harm, the conference aims to shed light on the urgent need for legal accountability and transparency.

This ground-breaking event will offer a detailed explanation of the legal framework underpinning the class action lawsuit and the role it plays in protecting citizens' rights. Additionally, it will explore the international push for informed consent, vaccine choice, and the ethical responsibility of public health institutions. By addressing both the legal and medical facets of the issue, the conference encourages open dialogue, fosters greater awareness, and strengthens the call for justice around the world.

This is a significant moment in the ongoing struggle for individual rights, public health, and medical transparency. It sets the stage for a new chapter in the international conversation about the responsibility of governments and powerful corporations in ensuring public health practices remain transparent, accountable, and rooted in human rights.



More details via World Council for Health, which is supporting the event: https://www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/event/international-press-conference-class-action-covid-19-experimental-vaccines/

Watch Live:

https://www.facebook.com/share/1BGg3C2YHy/

https://youtube.com/@mohamadzainuddin2052

https://www.instagram.com/hajimohamadzainuddin

