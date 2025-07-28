Healing Against the Current: My Father’s Journey Beyond Chemo

By Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

My father has cancer. Again.

This time, though, something is different. This time, he has said no.

No to the chemo that nearly broke him last time. No to the fear that Big Pharma peddles like a sacrament. No to the idea that his body is a battlefield to be scorched and surrendered.

Instead, he has chosen to heal, truly heal, on his own terms.

And so begins a new journey. One I’ll share with you in this series, not as a blueprint, but as a testament. A testament to courage, to healers working outside the system, and to the stubborn, sacred will to live, to truly live, in full colour.

The Man Beyond the Diagnosis

His name is Yunus. Like Jonah. Jonah and the Whale…



To the world, he is an extraordinary poet. A fiction writer with an incredible imagination. A tabla (percussion) player whose rhythms echo the pulse of existence. A nature lover. A man who has always stood for the oppressed.



While he is retired from the corporate world (thankfully), he is busy making the most of every day. Being present. Being open to talking about anything. Being actively engaged with life. From cleaning the garden to playing with our kitten.

To me, he is Dad. The one who taught me I could do anything, that love is an action, that justice is worthy. That sometimes, the most radical thing you can do is walk away from what everyone insists is "the only way" to do things.

Now, he reminds us: how to face the unthinkable without surrendering to the machine.

The Treatment They Don’t Want You to Know About

His regimen is not "alternative." It is intentional.

Repurposed meds like Ivermectin—demonized not because they’re dangerous, but because they’re cheap and empowering.

Natural therapies that honor the body’s wisdom instead of attacking it.

Mindset shifts—because healing begins when we reject the story that we are powerless.

This is not medical advice. It is a rebellion. A refusal to let a profit-driven system dictate the terms of his survival.

The Real Cure They’re Not Talking About

Years ago, I walked my own path of recovery outside the system. I learned then what my father is learning now:

Healing is as personal as it is against a system.

Every pill pushed, every therapy suppressed, every "protocol" enforced is about control, not care. The system doesn’t want you well. It wants you dependent.

But my father? He has never been good with authority that isn’t righteous.

Join Us

This series is more than a chronicle. It’s an invitation.

An invitation to question. To resist. To believe, really believe, that another way exists.

For my father. For you. For all of us.

Next: The healers, the hidden science, and the cost of choosing freedom.

"There are years that ask questions, and years that answer." — Zora Neale Hurston



This is the year we demand both.

Love and Solidarity,

Shabnam

P.S. If you’ve walked this path, if you’ve fought to heal, reach out.

PS: While I hope to one day recover my original Substack, I hope this series reaches people. I had my own cancer moment earlier this year. More soon.

