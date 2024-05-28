The introduction to the notice reads:

1. Notice of Urgent Declaration of Invalidity

on the ultra vires conduct of the World Health Organisation

evidenced further by conflicts of interest in private funding.

2. Notice of Urgent Statement of Dispute

on the responsibility of the World Health Organization to respect the rule of law

in terms of Article 55(2) of the International Health Regulations (2005).

3. Notice of Urgent Objection to related United Nations declaration

Ignoring diplomatic values in the functioning of the United Nations

As it relates to a political declaration on pandemics, non-binding.

Date: 27 May 2024

To: Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: Director-General: World Health Organisation

To: Antonio Guterres: Secretary-General: United Nations

CC: Member State Representatives and Civil Society Internationally

TRANSFORMATIVE HEALTH JUSTICE, WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH SOUTH AFRICA, CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE AFRICA, AND AFRICAN SOVEREIGNTY COALITION note that the WHO and member state delegates are expected to uphold universal values, international law, human rights and fundamental freedoms. We therefore request that this declaration of invalidity, statement of dispute, and urgent objection are included in the preliminary and final report of the WHA 77 record in 2024.

We note that the WHO’s World Health Assembly 77 began 27 May 2024. The agenda item on the IHR 2005 and new pandemic treaty has not been deferred, which is what member states and a significant number of civil society want. We refer here to a petition by CitizenGo which over 2 million people have signed. Regardless, it appears plausible that negotiation and/or voting on the two instruments will take place at WHA 77

1. Link below. Adapt and serve The Notice.



2. Download and adapt the Exit WHO Bill.

3. The survey-petition is for South Africans

Download - Adapt - Serve

The conclusion of the 6 page notice reads:

F. Appeal not to negotiate or vote on IHR amendments and a pandemic treaty

Multiple letters by member states, politicians and civil society with objections to these 2 instruments have been ignored by the WHO, and by extension the WHA. The letters requested conclusive and unambiguous EVIDENCE, that the vote of WHO’s 8th plenary meeting 28 May 2022 (WHA75.12; Agenda item 16.2) on IHR 2005 amendments was executed by a majority of the Members present, and voting as foreseen under Art. 21 in conjunction with Art. 60 lit. (b) WHO Constitution.

In light of all the above, we call on the WHO and WHA to immediately cease and desist with the non-compliance on IHR Article 55(2) and the Rules of Procedures. There is no longer a lawful way to adopt any proposed amendments to the IHR at the 77th WHA, nor can the proposed pandemic treaty (with a scope ratione materiae and an institutional framework overlapping with the IHR) be adopted.

The adoption of both instruments must be postponed, safeguarding the international rule of law and procedural and outcome fairness, by allowing input and deliberation. This must include public participation.

If the vote proceeds, we will advocate to vote no to the adoption of both instruments, and we will not support ratifying these agreements nationally.

We anticipate your response upon receipt of this Declaration of Invalidity, Statement of Dispute, and Notice of Objection, or by Tuesday 28 May 2024.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (signed electronically)

NB: I still don’t have access to my original Substack. Please share content from and links to this back up Substack. Lets build an inspired warrior community.

PS: Look out for a new Substack publication from my friend, ally and colleague, lawyer Meike Terhorst from the Netherlands. She is extremely committed.

