Palestine - A Globalist Genocide
WAGE PEACE with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Vera Sharav + Dr Mark Trozzi (Part 1/3)
🌍 EPISODE 1: Interview with Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav + Dr Mark Trozzi
📍PART 1: "Why are you anti-war? Because war is anti-human. Palestine is a globalist genocide."
As we sink deeper into World War 3, this WAGE PEACE episode is one of the most important conversations you will watch
Watch and Share: https://rumble.com/v5h7u7x-palestine-a-globalist-genocide-shabnam-palesa-mohamed-with-vera-sharav-on-w.html
🚸 The YouTube episode will be uploaded soon
NB: Episode 1 is a 3 part series, followed by the full interview October 7th.
Additional Resources:
Article by Dr Mark Trozzi: Targeting Gaza’s children with polio shots
Film by Vera Sharav: Never Again Is Now Global ( 5 part docu-series)
