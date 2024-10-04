🌍 EPISODE 1: Interview with Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav + Dr Mark Trozzi

📍PART 1: "Why are you anti-war? Because war is anti-human. Palestine is a globalist genocide."

As we sink deeper into World War 3, this WAGE PEACE episode is one of the most important conversations you will watch

Watch and Share: https://rumble.com/v5h7u7x-palestine-a-globalist-genocide-shabnam-palesa-mohamed-with-vera-sharav-on-w.html

🚸 The YouTube episode will be uploaded soon

NB: Episode 1 is a 3 part series, followed by the full interview October 7th.



Additional Resources:

🚸 Please support our WAGE PEACE mission. Paypal: ShabnamPalesaMohamed or email PeoplePower1@proton.me for bank details. Thank You very much.

✅ #WagePeace content here, please subscribe/follow:

Rumble: Shabnam Palesa Mohamed / Wage Peace

YouTube: Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Telegram: t.me/SPMmedia

X Twitter: @ShabnamPalesaMo

Substack: People Power

#WagePeace #NoMoreWars #StopTheNWO

Share

Leave a comment

Donate