Having lived in South Africa and Zimbabwe, Jackie Stone loved this beautiful continent with her mind, heart, spirit and soul. I remember her telling me stories about her work in South Africa in some of our poorest hospitals. That was real medical training she said. We have to do so much with so little, in Africa.



Jackie was one of us, those who speak and act to protect and build our home Africa, and the world. The name Zimbabwe is derived from Shona, dzimba dzemabwe, meaning houses of stone. Jackie Stone is ours, she made us proud. I hope she knew that, I hope she knows the outpouring of love at her passing.



Jackie faced censorship and injustice for daring to save lives during C19, for going against the establishment, for being a healer. She deserves our respect. But she was clear. The oppressors was not Zimbabwean, but Big Pharma. So when South Africans picketed about her court case, we know who the real enemy is



Hamba kahle Jackie Stone. In your life, and in your return to God, we learned so much, and loved so much. We send our love to your family. And we will continue the long walk to dignity, health, justice, freedom, sovereignty and life.



Please watch this film featuring Jackie: This Way To The Falls (Lisa Henry and Leigh Woods): https://rumble.com/v5ex24t-this-way-to-the-falls-healing-in-africa-summit.html

Article: African doctors under attack: https://childrenshealthdefense.co.za/news/africas-doctors-under-attack-from-controversial-health-bodies/

Statement supporting Jackie: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/news/statements/stand-dr-jackie-stone/

About her court case: https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/zimbabwe-court-sentences-dr.-jackie-stone-on-2-charges-drops-2-charges-no-jail-time-but-the-physician-plans-on-hitting-back-5fbcbb1b

My ‘Rest in Peace Jackie’ Tweet: https://x.com/ShabnamPalesaMo/status/1842371397999317139?t=ejA2WXS9o4i3Uk0IgfHejA&s=19



