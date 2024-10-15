Shabnam, Sabelo and Fahrie at the Great FreeSet event in Cape Town this year

https://backabuddy.co.za/campaign/help-shabnam-sabelo-and-fahries-mission

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Fahrie Hassan and Adv. Sabelo Sibanda are three of South Africa's incredible health freedom and human rights champions. Over the last four years (and decades before), they have dedicated their lives to upholding truth, health, justice, freedom and sovereignty. They do so at significant expense.

This October 2024, they are invited to a very important conference. They do not have the resources to get there, and so they urgently need your help to raise the funds, so they can attend and participate. They have each been invited to speak about topics that are central to health, justice, freedom and sovereignty.

Your generous donations will cover the costs of:

travel (return)

accommodation

taxi transport

food (3 meals)

registration cost

communications



Any excess raised will be invested in our activities such as informed consent workshops (especially for children and parents/guardians), film development for our next made in S.A film, flyer resource printing, etc



Watch and share our latest film: BIG PHARMA SHOTS



After the conference, they will hold an online Zoom meeting with everyone who donates, those who want to know more about the conference, and those who want to get actively involved in making change happen.

✅ Please donate by 18 October 2024 by THJ bank account below:

Transformative Health Justice

Standard Bank

Account: 1016 140 7062

Ref: Health Freedom

🚸 Or Donate via Paypal here: https://backabuddy.co.za/campaign/help-shabnam-sabelo-and-fahries-mission

Thank You



In Solidarity with Humanity

Shabnam, Sabelo and Fahrie

#Health #Freedom #Sovereignty #SouthAfrica #Africa #International

Shabnam and Fahrie handing over the #ExitTheWHO Bill to African allies

Sabelo and Shabnam at the screening of Big Pharma Shots in Cape Town, South Africa where they also hosted a Q and A with guests attending the event

AIPC Uganda speakers Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Dr Wahome Ngare and Dr Antonios Seyiome



Share

Leave a comment