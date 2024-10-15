Stand Up for Freedom This October!
Help Shabnam, Sabelo and Fahrie get to a critical conference. Target: 100 000 ZAR
Shabnam, Sabelo and Fahrie at the Great FreeSet event in Cape Town this year
https://backabuddy.co.za/campaign/help-shabnam-sabelo-and-fahries-mission
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Fahrie Hassan and Adv. Sabelo Sibanda are three of South Africa's incredible health freedom and human rights champions. Over the last four years (and decades before), they have dedicated their lives to upholding truth, health, justice, freedom and sovereignty. They do so at significant expense.
This October 2024, they are invited to a very important conference. They do not have the resources to get there, and so they urgently need your help to raise the funds, so they can attend and participate. They have each been invited to speak about topics that are central to health, justice, freedom and sovereignty.
Your generous donations will cover the costs of:
travel (return)
accommodation
taxi transport
food (3 meals)
registration cost
communications
Any excess raised will be invested in our activities such as informed consent workshops (especially for children and parents/guardians), film development for our next made in S.A film, flyer resource printing, etc
Watch and share our latest film: BIG PHARMA SHOTS
After the conference, they will hold an online Zoom meeting with everyone who donates, those who want to know more about the conference, and those who want to get actively involved in making change happen.
✅ Please donate by 18 October 2024 by THJ bank account below:
Transformative Health Justice
Standard Bank
Account: 1016 140 7062
Ref: Health Freedom
🚸 Or Donate via Paypal here: https://backabuddy.co.za/campaign/help-shabnam-sabelo-and-fahries-mission
Thank You
In Solidarity with Humanity
Shabnam, Sabelo and Fahrie
#Health #Freedom #Sovereignty #SouthAfrica #Africa #International
Shabnam and Fahrie handing over the #ExitTheWHO Bill to African allies
Sabelo and Shabnam at the screening of Big Pharma Shots in Cape Town, South Africa where they also hosted a Q and A with guests attending the event
AIPC Uganda speakers Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Dr Wahome Ngare and Dr Antonios Seyiome