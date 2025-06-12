Byline: By Elizabeth Kucinich | Truth & Soil | June 1, 2025

Also published in The Defender an independent CHD media source



While the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission, led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., continues its work to safeguard public health and reduce toxic exposure, the wider U.S. administration is actively pursuing policies that jeopardize these goals. A legislative push is underway to shield agrochemical giants from legal accountability — an alarming development for both public health and environmental protection.

Farmers and families across the U.S. are being denied the basic right to seek justice when harmed by dangerous chemicals. Instead, agribusiness lobbies are working to block legal recourse through “liability shield” legislation at both state and federal levels. These efforts follow a pattern: preempt local laws, insulate polluters, and normalize harm.

Chemical corporations like Bayer (Monsanto), Syngenta, and DuPont have paid billions in settlements for illnesses and environmental contamination tied to products like glyphosate, paraquat, PFAS, and chlorpyrifos. Yet rather than face accountability, they are now lobbying for immunity.

Simultaneously, the administration is cutting vital funding for organic programs and regenerative transition initiatives, while expanding subsidies for pesticide-intensive, genetically modified commodity crops. Bills like the rebranded EATS Act aim to strip state rights to enforce food and farming standards, prioritizing industrial profit over local autonomy and ecological sanity.

The contrast is stark: $75 billion in new subsidies for industrial monocultures versus stalled funding for the National Organic Program. Programs that help farmers transition away from chemical dependence are being defunded or delayed, despite growing public demand for clean food and resilient farming.

This is not just poor policy — it’s a systemic betrayal of the regenerative movement and a dangerous entrenchment of chemical agriculture.

The MAHA movement, which galvanized support across political lines, must now confront this contradiction. Protecting health and sovereignty means rejecting immunity for polluters, resisting corporate-driven farm bills, and reclaiming democracy from chemical interests.

This is a battle for the soul of agriculture — and for the right of every community to live free from toxic harm.

