The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been forced to back down on its diabolical agenda in Kenya. While purporting to be a philanthropic organisation, the Foundation has faced significant scrutiny and criticism over its approach, particularly when it comes to local autonomy, agricultural policies, and public health initiatives. Kenya and South Africa are no exception.

Kenya’s Response to the Gates Foundation’s Immunity Request

Since 2024, the Gates Foundation faced backlash when it sought diplomatic immunity through a host country agreement with Kenya. This immunity would have shielded the organization and its staff from the Kenyan legal system, raising serious concerns about accountability and sovereignty.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) vocally opposed the move. The LSK argued that granting such immunity to a foreign entity would undermine Kenya's sovereignty, potentially allowing the Foundation to operate without adhering to Kenyan laws, including those regulating its health and agricultural programs.

Kenya’s High Court ruled that the Kenyan government had 21 days to clarify the status of the immunity agreement. This ruling was an important step in upholding Kenyan legal sovereignty against external influence.

Eventually, after mounting public pressure and legal challenges, the Gates Foundation withdrew its application for diplomatic immunity in Kenya. This move was viewed as a win for Kenyan civil society and a significant instance of local resistance against foreign entities seeking unchecked influence.

Granting Bill Gates immunity in Kenya could raise a number of social, political, and ethical concerns. Here are a few potential negative consequences:

Erosion of Accountability: Immunity would mean that Gates and his initiatives could operate without the usual legal checks. If there were any adverse outcomes from the projects he sponsors, it could be difficult for Kenyan citizens or authorities to hold him or his organizations accountable. This could be problematic, especially if any initiatives unintentionally harm local communities. Unequal Legal Treatment: Providing immunity to a foreign individual or organization, particularly a wealthy philanthropist, could be seen as giving preferential treatment to foreign interests over Kenyan laws and citizens. This may lead to resentment or mistrust toward the government for prioritizing the interests of wealthy foreigners over its citizens. Loss of Sovereignty: By granting immunity, Kenya’s government could be seen as relinquishing a degree of sovereignty, allowing a foreign individual more freedom than even local institutions might have. This could create perceptions that foreign interests can exert more influence than local authorities, potentially undermining public confidence. Precedent for Future Immunities: If Gates receives immunity, it could open the door for other foreign philanthropists or corporations to request the same treatment. This could make it harder for Kenya to enforce its laws consistently and could lead to an environment where powerful external actors are less constrained by local regulations. Reduced Transparency: Immunity might make it easier to bypass scrutiny, which could reduce transparency in how Gates’ initiatives are run. This could lead to potential public health or environmental risks being overlooked if no oversight mechanisms are in place. Public Distrust in Foreign Aid: A move like this could foster skepticism or distrust around foreign aid, as citizens might view the immunity as evidence that such aid operates above the law and can have hidden agendas.

Granting immunity to Bill Gates in Kenya could also create diplomatic and economic pressures on other African countries to offer similar legal exemptions. Given Gates’ influence and the reach of his philanthropic initiatives across the continent, neighbouring countries might feel compelled to follow Kenya's lead in order to attract or retain Gates’ investments and programs, particularly in health, education, and agriculture. This could lead to a "domino effect," where more African nations feel obligated to grant immunity to avoid missing out on the perceived benefits of Gates’ funding and expertise. However, this could undermine the autonomy of African countries over their legal systems and potentially create a tier of foreign actors operating outside the jurisdiction of local laws. Such a trend might further weaken governance and set a precedent where exemptions are granted based on wealth or influence rather than merit or need, posing risks to legal sovereignty and equitable governance across the continent.

I am invited to a high level conference in May. There I will be able to highlight serious issues and contribute to shaping policies for significant change.

If you are able to donate to the costs of the trip, please feel free via EFT: Transformative Health Justice

Standard Bank (South Africa)

Account: 1016 140 7062

Ref: Conference

Criticism of the Gates Foundation’s Agricultural Policies in Africa

The Gates Foundation has long been involved in agriculture in Africa, promoting genetically modified (GM) crops, fertilizers, and modern farming techniques, particularly in countries like Kenya and South Africa. However, these initiatives have faced increasing criticism from local communities, environmentalists, and small-scale farmers.

In Kenya, the Gates Foundation has pushed for the adoption of GM crops, including Bt cotton and drought-resistant maize. Critics argue that such initiatives have led to a dependency on multinational corporations, such as Monsanto (now part of Bayer), which provides the seeds and chemicals. Critics, like African Centre for Biodiversity, argue that this creates a cycle of debt and dependency, stripping local farmers of their autonomy and control over agricultural practices.

In South Africa, the Foundation’s role in advocating for GM crops has been equally controversial. South Africa is one of the few African nations to have embraced GM crops on a large scale, but many environmental and agricultural groups question the long-term sustainability and environmental impact of such practices. In 2024, ACBIO won a case.



Furthermore, the Foundation’s close ties with agrochemical companies have raised concerns about the corporatization of Africa’s food systems.

Public Health Concerns: Vaccines and Ethics

The Gates Foundation’s health initiatives, particularly in the field of vaccines, have been both lauded and criticized. The Foundation has played a significant role in vaccination campaigns in both Kenya and South Africa, purportedly targeting diseases like polio, malaria, and HIV/AIDS.

However, the Foundation’s work in India and Kenya has faced significant ethical scrutiny, especially regarding the HPV vaccine trials. The Foundation funded Gardasil and Cervarix trials, which involved giving vaccines to young girls. These trials have faced accusations of inadequate informed consent, and several girls allegedly experienced adverse effects. In response to these concerns, the Indian government launched an investigation into the trials. While the findings did not result in criminal charges, the controversy raised ethical questions about the Foundation’s approach to vaccine testing.

Similarly, in South Africa, the Foundation’s push for HIV vaccines and other interventions has sparked debate. Critics argue that the Foundation’s approach often ignores local health priorities in favor of Western models of healthcare, without sufficient engagement with local communities. The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), for instance, has raised concerns about the Foundation’s ties with large pharmaceutical companies, suggesting that their priorities may sometimes conflict with the needs of local populations. In 2010, TAC was one of several signatories to an open letter coordinated by Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and other global health advocacy groups. The letter raised concerns over the Gates Foundation’s approach to healthcare, particularly its alignment with pharmaceutical industry interests. Specifically, it critiqued the Foundation’s support for intellectual property regimes that can hinder access to affordable generic medicines in low- and middle-income countries.

“The Gates Foundation promotes models of development that often align with the pharmaceutical industry’s interests, including the maintenance of patents and exclusivity over public health technologies — a position that is not always in the best interest of public health.”

— MSF Open Letter, 2010; supported by TAC and other organizations.

Gates Foundation and Taxation: Scrutiny of Its Global Influence

The Gates Foundation has faced some criticism regarding its tax status and global influence. While the Foundation operates as a tax-exempt charitable organization in the United States, critics argue that the Foundation's vast resources, which are often directed toward policies and initiatives in developing countries, give it a disproportionate amount of power over public health and agricultural policies worldwide.

Some argue that the Foundation's financial model, which is structured to minimize taxes, raises ethical questions about the amount of wealth that is retained within the Foundation and the corporations it collaborates with. Although the Gates Foundation ‘contributes’ significant amounts of money to various causes, its wealth and influence allow it to exert considerable control over global policy, particularly in sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture. The Foundation is a front for obscene business profits.

There have also been calls for greater transparency and accountability regarding the Foundation's partnerships with large multinational corporations. These partnerships can lead to questions about whose interests are truly being served, especially when corporations stand to benefit from the Foundation’s advocacy and funding.

African Sovereignty in the Face of Foreign Influence

The Gates Foundation's withdrawal from its diplomatic immunity request in Kenya represents a significant moment in the broader conversation about foreign influence in African affairs.

Critics argue that the Foundation’s programs often prioritize the interests of multinational corporations over the needs of local populations, leading to increased dependency rather than fostering long-term, sustainable solutions.

As African nations continue to navigate the complexities of development, it is crucial that they maintain control over their own policies and resist external forces that seek to impose their agendas without regard for local contexts.

References

Citizen Digital. "Gates Foundation Withdraws from Host Country Agreement That Granted Them Immunity in Kenya." April 8, 2025.

🔗 https://citizen.digital/news/gates-foundation-withdraws-from-host-country-agreement-that-granted-them-immunity-in-kenya-n360658​ Eastleigh Voice. "High Court Gives State 21 Days to Prove Withdrawal of Gates Foundation’s Diplomatic Immunity." April 8, 2025.

🔗 https://eastleighvoice.co.ke/national/135710/high-court-gives-state-21-days-to-prove-withdrawal-of-gates-foundations-diplomatic-immunity​ The East African. "Gates Foundation’s Charity Work in Kenya." April 8, 2025.

🔗 https://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/tea/sustainability/gates-foundation-charity-work-in-kenya-4995466​ Kenyans.co.ke. "Gates Foundation to Continue Work in Kenya Despite Ending Diplomatic Immunity Agreement." April 8, 2025.

🔗 https://www.kenyans.co.ke/news/110810-gates-foundation-continue-work-kenya-despite-ending-diplomatic-immunity-agreement​ Khusoko. "Gates Foundation Exits Kenya Immunity Deal After Backlash." April 8, 2025.

🔗 https://khusoko.com/2025/04/08/gates-foundation-exits-kenya-immunity-deal-after-backlash/​ Business Day. "Philanthropy Must Catalyse Change, Says Gates Foundation in Africa Director." December 6, 2024.

🔗 https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/2024-12-06-native-philanthropy-must-catalyse-change-says-gates-foundation-in-africa-director/​ The Guardian. "What Is Gene Drive and How Could It Help in the Fight Against Malaria?" December 11, 2024.

🔗 https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2024/dec/11/what-is-gene-drive-and-how-could-it-help-in-the-fight-against-malaria​ Mail & Guardian. "Bill Gates Plays God in Africa’s Agriculture and Gets It Wrong." September 3, 2024.

🔗 https://mg.co.za/africa/2024-09-03-bill-gates-plays-god-in-africas-agriculture-and-gets-it-wrong/​ The Economic Times. "Controversial Vaccine Studies: Why Is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Under Fire from Critics in India." August 29, 2014.

🔗 https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/healthcare/biotech/healthcare/controversial-vaccine-studies-why-is-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-under-fire-from-critics-in-india/articleshow/41280050.cms​Latest news & breaking headlines+2The Economic Times+2IBTimes Singapore+2 The Conversation. "Is the Gates Foundation’s Influence in Global Health a Threat to Local Autonomy?" 2024.

🔗 https://theconversation.com/is-the-gates-foundations-influence-in-global-health-a-threat-to-local-autonomy-2024 1. Médecins Sans Frontières Open Letter (2010)

TAC was a signatory to a global civil society letter criticizing the Gates Foundation’s stance on pharmaceutical patents and its alignment with industry interests.

🔗 URL: https://www.msfaccess.org/msf-open-letter-bill-gates Book: “No Such Thing as a Free Gift” by Linsey McGoey (2015)

This book provides an in-depth analysis of the Gates Foundation and the broader implications of philanthrocapitalism in global health.

🔗 URL (publisher page): https://www.versobooks.com/en/products/2125-no-such-thing-as-a-free-gift Article by Anne-Emanuelle Birn (2014)

Birn critically compares the Rockefeller and Gates Foundations, highlighting how both have shaped global health priorities in ways that often sideline democratic, equitable health systems.

🔗 URL: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4007305/

Share

Leave a comment