South Africa has a complex past, present, and future. Over the next few weeks, I will be sharing my analysis about threats facing us, as a nation that brought down apartheid - but can’t seem to shake off racism and corporate corruption.



One of the greatest threats facing us is gender based violence. Over the last year, GBV resulting in death (femicide) resulted in the deaths of over 5000 women.

While GBV affects mainly women, men are also victims (who often remain silent due to stigma) and domestic violence often includes child alienation.

GBV shows overlapping symptoms, stemming from different forms including:

Physical

Sexual

Emotional

Psychological

Verbal

Economic

Harassment

Stalking

I am an advocate against gender-based violence for as long as I can remember. Which is why, during the 16 Days of Activism for Non-Violence Against Women and Children in 2024, we initiated a Paint The Silence 365 campaign of meaningful and impactful activities. While the strong link to health, both physical and mental, may not be apparent to everyone, it is abundantly clear.

Violence against women is a public health crisis and one of the most pervasive human rights violations worldwide, with millions of women experiencing physical or sexual violence, mostly by an intimate partner, at least once in their life. This is not a '‘normal’ we should get used to, ignore, justify or enable.



This year, women and our allies in South Africa plan to shut down the country November 21st. This means striking from work, taking to the streets in protest, and vigils for the victims of GBV. Our government has refused to accept a petition of 1 million signatures to declare a state of emergency on GBV. In a follow up post, I will share more about what we can do to understand and stop GBV.

I am reminded of my own experience of GBV, shared below. But first, this poem I wrote for Tshegofatso Pule, a pregnant woman who was brutally murdered, around the same time as the City Hall Vigil held in her honour (pic above).

And here is my lived experience, which I am grateful to have escaped and turned into the power to speak at events, to host workshops, to be interviewed.

DYING TO LIVE

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

He grabbed my arm like a vice of scalding, molten iron. But this time I was quieter, observing a manic look on his contorting face.

I can’t remember what was said, arguing in the moment right before. But in the moment after, his right hand was on my throat like a snake.

Squeezing. Tighter and tighter. I could not breathe. Partially in shock, partially from the pressure, partially because I had no oxygen.

It was sweltering summer. The world went quiet. All I could hear was him fire breathing. Breathing while ending my sacred life.

The room seemed to shrink and expand at the same time, like a hallucination. I stepped out of my body and looked at myself, sadly.

All I could think of was my family. If I fought back, that would have been the end of my life. My neck would have snapped. Day zero.

I went quiet, still, praying with all my might that somehow he would be shocked by my apparent acceptance, and stop. That was my plan.

It went on for what seemed to be hours.

Squeezing. Stopping. No words. Just the insane rage on his malevolent face. His body taut and tense, his soul an unreachable demon.

His clutch around my throat, furious, final.

Killing me for speaking up. Killing me for whoever called him a failure. Killing me for his weakness. Killing me for my strength.

Tears finally slipped down my face. Not so much from the pain. But from the hurt I felt that he would, that he could, actually kill me.

What would my parents do? So many thoughts circulating as I began to slip away into nothingness. And that, was when he let go.

I gasped for air like I was choking on hot coals. Clutching my neck, I stumbled out, found my phone under a chair, and called the police.

He was frantic, worried that he would be arrested. By that time, he was calm enough to pacify me by promising he was going home.

But he knew, being arrested would make his family very, very angry. “They may throw me out”, he said. Why should I care, I thought.

But he didn’t go...he didn’t leave...

Extract from Memoir Genre of Womandla ©

Judge Navi Pillay and Dr Anshu Padayachee (may she rest in peace) were central to shaping the anti-GBV part of my human rights passion,. Co-founders of the veteran NGO Advice Desk for the Abused, it was Anshu who invited me to join its board as the youngest ever board member, 20 years ago. It is Navi who produced powerful reports evidencing war crimes in Palestine and Rwanda.





This is a powerful cartoon by renowned artist Dr Nanda Soobben, showing the moment these powerhouse women challenged a racist magistrate in apartheid South Africa, demanding that law protect women against domestic violence.

On Saturday morning, I was invited to an interview about GBV and the 16 Days of Activism. Below is the 20min interview. Then on Sunday, I was invited to a 45min interview, also on what we can do to stop GBV. Lives depend on us using our voices for the sake of humanity, even and especially, when it’s hard.

Watch: 13:50 - 34:00:



So why am I sharing all this? Firstly to live in a peaceful world, we have to focus on stopping interpersonal violence, in all forms. Whether in a relationship, in the workplace, or in communities. Yes this is challenging with perpetrators or enablers who display sociopathic, psychopathic or narcissist tendencies.



Secondly, I share my story as a tribute to my family. I am grateful to be loved by people that encourage me to speak my mind and not to suppress my emotions or values, especially not for bullies who come in all forms, sizes and guises. Sadly, other people are not so fortunate, they grow up in families where they don’t feel comfortable expressing themselves. That manifests in different ways, from gaslighting and manipulation to the need for control and forms of abuse.

Thirdly, because I am acutely aware of how Western-led imperialism uses women as a pretext to invade countries, ‘regime change’ and steal their resources, leaving behind the ruins of broken bodies and dreams. Afghanistan is just one example, destroyed for its poppy (opium). I ask you not to fall for this again and enable South Africa to be attacked, which Donald Trump and other war hawks are agitating for. And please, lets not to adopt patronising ‘saviour mentality’ against women we may think need saving. They need us to stand against the war machine that destroys their lives, families and sovereignty.



If you are are a survivor of child abuse like I am, or GBV or domestic violence - and you’re looking for hope or more information, feel free to comment or DM.



You are not alone. You can rise. You can make a difference.

We can turn pain into passion, purpose, power and joy.

Leave a comment

Share