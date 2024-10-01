Playback speed
WAGE PEACE: Episode 1 - Vera Sharav, holocaust survivor

As we sink into World War 3, this WAGE PEACE episode is one of the most important conversations you will watch
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
Oct 01, 2024
Transcript

 WAGE PEACE with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
 EPISODE 1: Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav + Dr Mark Trozzi

PART 1: "Why are you anti-war? Because war is anti-human"

 Or watch on YouTube :


The episode will be released as a 3 part series, followed by the full interview October 7th. This short clip is an intro to Part 1. Part 1 will release next.

#WagePeace #NoMoreWars #StopTheNWO #JustPeace

