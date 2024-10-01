WAGE PEACE: Episode 1 - Vera Sharav, holocaust survivor

WAGE PEACE with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

EPISODE 1: Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav + Dr Mark Trozzi



PART 1: "Why are you anti-war? Because war is anti-human"



Watch on Rumble

https://rumble.com/v5h1mct-wage-peace-with-shabnam-palesa-mohamed-episode-1-vera-sharav-part-1-promo.html



Or watch on YouTube :



The episode will be released as a 3 part series, followed by the full interview October 7th. This short clip is an intro to Part 1. Part 1 will release next.



#WagePeace content here, subscribe/follow:

- Substack: People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (my original Substack is called Take Back Power)

- Rumble: Shabnam Palesa Mohamed / Wage Peace

- YouTube: Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

- Telegram: t.me/SPMmedia

- X Twitter: @ShabnamPalesaMo



Please support my work to WAGE PEACE. Thank You. Paypal ShabnamPalesaMohamed / DM for bank details



#WagePeace #NoMoreWars #StopTheNWO #JustPeace

Share

Leave a comment

Donate