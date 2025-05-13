Understanding the Global Effort to Control WMDs: Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Weapons

As an anti-war activist, I think about the threats that face humanity, who benefits - how, and ways we can build a peaceful world. Weapons of mass destruction (WMDs)—nuclear, biological, chemical and electrical—pose grave risks to human rights. The destructive capacity of these weapons has prompted international treaties aimed at limiting their use, with varied success. These weapons present unique challenges, and key advocates like Professor Francis Boyle have argued for stronger international regulations, especially for biological weapons. A particularly contentious issue in this realm is the role of the United Nations (UN) and its desire to gain standing authority over emergency situations, including those involving war and nuclear crises.

The Devastating Power of WMDs

Nuclear weapons represent the most destructive form of WMD. Their ability to obliterate entire cities instantly was tragically demonstrated in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. Despite the efforts of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), nuclear proliferation continues. Nations like North Korea have pursued nuclear capabilities, while Israel has maintained a policy of ambiguity, neither confirming nor denying possession of nuclear weapons.

Chemical weapons are similarly dangerous. They use toxic chemicals to cause harm, and their use dates back to World War I. The Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which entered into force in 1997, aims to eliminate these weapons globally. Yet, violations persist, particularly by Israel, which has used chemical weapons such as white phosphorous. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is tasked with verifying compliance, but challenges remain including a refusal to allow inspections.

Biological weapons, which use viruses, bacteria, or toxins to cause disease, present distinct challenges. The Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), signed in 1975, prohibits these weapons but lacks an enforcement body like the OPCW for chemical weapons. This makes it more difficult to prevent the misuse of biotechnology, especially as genetic engineering advances, enabling the creation of harmful pathogens.

Professor Francis Boyle’s Advocacy for Biosecurity

Professor Francis Boyle, a leading international law expert, has been a prominent advocate for regulating biological weapons. Boyle played a critical role in drafting the Biological Weapons Convention and has consistently emphasized the need for stronger oversight of dual-use technologies—research that can serve both peaceful and harmful purposes. Boyle has long criticized the BWC for its lack of robust enforcement, highlighting the risks posed by new biotechnologies and the difficulty in distinguishing between civilian and military research.

Boyle advocates for a moratorium on certain biotechnologies to prevent the creation of biological weapons. His critique is particularly relevant given the increasing ease with which dangerous pathogens can be engineered. Boyle’s stance underscores the broader need for better global regulation and accountability in biotechnological research.

Investigations into COVID-19 as a Biological Weapon

The origins of the COVID-19 pandemic have been the subject of intense investigation, especially concerning the possibility that the virus was intentionally released as a biological weapon. The lab-leak hypothesis suggests that the virus may have escaped or been released from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), where researchers were studying bat coronaviruses, funded by the US government. While the majority of mainstream supports the theory of natural origins, concerns about ‘gain-of-function’ research—which involves manipulating viruses to make them more dangerous—have amplified.

Professor Boyle has long warned about the risks associated with such research, arguing that enhanced oversight is needed to prevent the accidental or deliberate creation of biological threats. He wrote an affidavit confirming the Covid-19 injections are bioweapons. The debate over biological research continues to underscore the need for transparency and anti-war work.

Qatar’s Request Regarding Israel’s Nuclear Program

In March 2025, Qatar made a significant diplomatic request during the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting. Ambassador Yacoub Al Hammadi urged Israel to subject its nuclear facilities to IAEA safeguards and to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Israel’s refusal to confirm or deny nuclear weapons is a longstanding point of contention in the Middle East, where worries over nuclear proliferation remain high.

Qatar’s request highlights the regional tension over Israel’s nuclear opacity and reflects broader concerns about nuclear proliferation in the Middle East. With other countries pursuing nuclear programs, Qatar’s call for transparency and inclusion in the NPT is a step toward regional disarmament and accountability.

The UN’s Desire for Standing Authority Over Emergencies

A growing concern internationally is the United Nations’ (UN) desire for standing authority over global emergencies, including war and nuclear events. The UN Security Council plays a role in managing conflicts. However, recent discussions centered around granting the UN even broader powers to intervene in 12 types of emergencies, including those involving nuclear threats or biological outbreaks.

Such authority would infringe on national sovereignty and lead to undue interference in a nation’s internal affairs. The UN has often struggled with enforcement mechanisms, as seen with the Biological Weapons Convention, which lacks the kind of on-the-ground inspection power that the OPCW has over chemical weapons. Some fear that centralizing emergency powers within the UN could lead to political overreach, particularly in areas like nuclear security, where sensitive national interests are at stake.

Furthermore, the UN’s inability to address ongoing crises—such as the situation in Palestine, Congo and Syria—has led to skepticism about its ability to manage nuclear or biological emergencies effectively. Without transparent inspection capabilities and international consensus, giving the UN unchecked power over emergencies could exacerbate existing geopolitical tensions.

The Role of Advocacy in Addressing WMDs

Advocacy groups like the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) and Professor Boyle’s calls for stronger biological weapons regulations are vital in pushing for a global commitment to disarmament. These efforts contribute to initiatives like the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and other international agreements aimed at limiting WMDs.

Moving Forward: A Unified Approach to WMDs

As threats from nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons persist, international cooperation remains essential. Effective treaties, enforcement mechanisms, and oversight bodies are needed. However the UN’s push for broader emergency powers is a critical concern. What we can do is to advocate against wars and weaponry, and shine a bright light wherever these are used. A unified, transparent approach will be critical to ensuring a safer future for all.



Here's a list of actions civil society can take to address the threats posed by nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons (WMDs), and to advocate for stronger global disarmament efforts:

1. Raise Awareness

Educational Campaigns : Civil society organizations (CSOs) can run educational campaigns to inform the public about the dangers of WMDs and the importance of disarmament.

Public Engagement: Use media, social media platforms, and public demonstrations to raise awareness of the risks posed by nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, and the need for international cooperation.

2. Advocate for Stronger Global Treaties

Lobbying : Advocate for effective and more comprehensive treaties like the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) , the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) , and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) .

Support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW): Encourage states to sign and ratify the TPNW, which seeks to eliminate nuclear weapons.

3. Engage in Policy Advocacy

Political Pressure : Lobby governments to adopt policies that support disarmament and the prevention of the spread of WMDs. This could include pushing for sanctions or international legal actions against states violating international disarmament norms.

Work with Lawmakers: Collaborate with lawmakers to ensure that national policies align with international disarmament agreements and human rights goals.

4. Support and Amplify Voices of Affected Communities

Focus on Survivors : Give voice to survivors of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons use, such as the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki or victims of chemical attacks. Their stories can be powerful tools for advocacy.

Humanitarian Initiatives: Civil society can help victims of WMDs with humanitarian aid, publicize their struggles, and amplify calls for accountability.

5. Organize and Participate in Campaigns and Movements

Global Protests and Movements : Civil society can organize or participate in disarmament protests, marches, and campaigns to push governments to take stronger action against the use and proliferation of WMDs.

Partnerships with Networks: Build coalitions with international organizations and networks that advocate for nuclear disarmament and the elimination of biological and chemical weapons.

6. Promote Transparency and Accountability

Advocacy for Inspections : Support calls for more robust inspections of nuclear and biological facilities, similar to the role of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) , to ensure compliance with disarmament treaties.

Press for Accountability: Push for accountability for those who use WMDs or violate disarmament treaties, ensuring that violators face consequences under international law.

7. Support Science and Diplomacy

Encourage Scientific Oversight : Promote independent scientific oversight of biotechnologies and research to prevent the development of bioweapons .

Foster Diplomatic Solutions: Civil society can engage in and support diplomatic efforts to resolve global tensions related to WMDs, facilitating dialogue between nuclear-armed nations and advocating for nonviolent conflict resolution.

8. Promote Education on International Law

Teach International Disarmament Law : Civil society can play a role in educating the public, governments, and students about international law governing WMDs, such as the NPT , BWC , and CWC .

Raise Legal Awareness: Advocate for the establishment of legal mechanisms to hold individuals and nations accountable for the production, use, or proliferation of WMDs.

9. Monitor and Expose Violations

Document and Report : Support or establish independent monitoring groups to report on violations of international treaties, especially the clandestine development of WMDs by states or non-state actors.

Investigate New Technologies: Civil society can monitor developments in biotechnology and genetic engineering, advocating for regulations to ensure they are not misused for harmful purposes.

10. Promote Regional Disarmament

Support Regional Treaties : Advocate for the establishment of nuclear-weapon-free zones (NWFZs) and other regional treaties aimed at reducing the proliferation of WMDs, such as those seen in Latin America and Africa .

Regional Diplomacy: Facilitate regional dialogues on security and non-proliferation, focusing on the Middle East, Asia, and other areas of geopolitical tension.

11. Engage in Corporate Accountability

Corporate Responsibility : Push for greater corporate accountability in the development and trade of weapons technologies, especially biotechnology and chemical industries. Civil society can pressure companies to cease business practices that contribute to WMD proliferation.

Promote Ethical Investment: Encourage investors to avoid companies that profit from the development of biological or chemical weapons or nuclear technologies.

12. Empower Youth and Future Generations

Youth Education : Engage youth in disarmament efforts, teaching them about the risks of WMDs and the importance of peacebuilding. Encouraging young people to get involved in advocacy and policy discussions helps ensure that future generations are equipped to handle these issues.

Model Non-Violence: Promote non-violent conflict resolution methods among youth and future leaders, creating a generation that values and prioritises diplomacy and disarmament.

13. Addressing the United Nations

Advocate for Reform : Advocate for reforms to the UN system, ensuring that it is equipped to address the challenges of WMD proliferation effectively, without infringing on national sovereignty.

Challenge the UN seeking standing authority over emergencies unilaterally defined and decided by an unelected body without public participation. Demand public participation in all decisions affecting civil society.

This is a meaningful book I was gifted in Turkiye recently. More on this soon.

References:

United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs. (2021). Biological Weapons. https://www.un.org/disarmament/biological-weapons/ Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). (2021). The Chemical Weapons Convention. https://www.opcw.org/chemical-weapons-convention Boyle, F. (2005). Biowarfare and Terrorism: A Very Real Threat. Global Research. International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). (2017). Nobel Peace Prize Recognition. https://www.icanw.org/ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). (2021). Nuclear Verification and Monitoring. https://www.iaea.org/topics/nuclear-verification Qatar’s Request on Israel’s Nuclear Program. (2025). Al Jazeera. https://www.aljazeera.com/news

