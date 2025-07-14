What can be done to challenge the WHO's controversial IHR amendments?
According to the WHO, the amendments come into force by September 2025
Here is a recent meeting of the Law and Activism Committee of the World Council for Health where the WHO’s IHR and strategies are discussed. I specifically focus on stopping ratification at the national level.
What can you do besides being outraged?
International law states that for emergency declarations to be legal, the declaration must:
• respond to a genuine, imminent, and immense public or social need;
• be imposed by law and not imposed arbitrarily;
• be balanced and proportionate to the threat;
• be strictly required by the demands of the situation;
• be no more restrictive than needed to accomplish the purpose; and
• be non-discriminatory to any specific group.
But what if they "say" it is responding to a genuine imminent public or social need, choosing their own paid off "experts" and censor or dismiss dissenting opinions, even from leading authorities/ This is what happened during COVID.
What if it is not imposed by law, as it was merely a "regulation" enforced indirectly by businesses and organizations without legal authority? This is what happened during COVID?
What if it is imposed arbitrarily as it was during COVID, with some groups exempt from the declarations (usually politicians) and others not exempt? What happens then?
What if the measures specified in the declaration are not balanced and proportionate? This happened during COVID and nothing happened to stop the declaration.
What if they say the measures are strictly required and suppress the opinions of those who dissent?
What if they say the measure are no more restrictive than needed, but there is dissent and they silence the dissenters or say they are "conspiracy theorists"?
What if it is in fact discriminatory and they say that it is not?
In short, tyranny often finds a way, as it did with COVID, as it did with the Nazis, as it is still doing in Palestine, of legitimizing itself. Tyranny knows that the legal remedies are slow, and the path to justice long. It knows how to rig the judicial system to favor itself in the juridical process. It often triumphs in spite of the best legal arguments (witness, the Grace Scharra case) It knows that although it may lose in court, the victory of its opponents may be too little too late, as the tyrants' mission will long since have been accomplished.
We need to find a way to stop the tyranny from the get go, before the horse is out of the barn. People say, "refuse to go along" but the tyrants make a science out of gaining compliance, so they seem to find ways, using human psychology, of ensuring that a large majority will buy their B.S. What can those of us who are in a minority who see through the scams, do to stop the tyranny from rising again, when the memory of past injustices has faded just enough to allow another psy-op to take hold in the larger population?
The only solution I can see is political - power must be decentralized. Centralized power must be legally abrogated. The people must regain power through representation and participation on a local level. The people must take back their power proactively, or it will again be taken from them. I am not sure We the People are ready to do this now. More tyranny may need to be imposed for people to wake up to how they are being deceived about the law and human rights by lying tyrants. I would welcome other suggestions and ideas that would be more impactful than my own.