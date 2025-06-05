People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
4d

As someone who has designed many logos myself over the years, I appreciated this inside glimpse at your lovely comps and see how the heart-in-hand concept and vibrant color scheme were carried through in the existing branding.

I'm so sorry WCH is struggling. I think a general malaise has fallen over the freedom community during this illusionary lull of the Occasional Indulgences phase of Biderman's Chart of Coercion (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-the-amnesty-demanders). Many have reallocated their resources elsewhere, feeling it is not as urgent to support people and organizations working toward defeating tyranny and democide—even though it is largely due to our collective efforts that the cruelites haven't been able to implement full-blown totalitarianism as quickly or effectively as they desired, and pressure is needed to continue resisting while they execute their machinations in the shadows.

