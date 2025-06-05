2021: One of the logo options I made for ICHW then UHC, now known as World Council for Health

A logo is a visual symbol or design used to represent a brand, company, product, or organization. It's often the most recognizable element of a brand's identity.

In Simple Terms:

A logo is like a face for your brand — it's what people recognize, remember, and associate with your business.

What Makes Up a Logo?

A logo can include:

Symbols or icons (like Apple’s apple or Nike’s swoosh)

Typography (the way the brand name is styled)

Colors (which evoke feelings or meaning)

Sometimes a tagline

Can be abstract or literal

Why Is a Logo Important?

Brand recognition: People remember visuals faster than words

Trust & credibility: A clean, professional logo builds confidence

Differentiation: It sets you apart from competitors

Versatility: Logos go on packaging, websites, labels, products, ads, etc

The average survival rate of nonprofit organizations varies based on factors such as size, funding sources, and age. Studies indicate that approximately 30% of nonprofits cease to exist within the first ten years of operation . This suggests that about 70% of nonprofits endure beyond a decade.lodestar.asu.edu However, survival rates can differ significantly among organizations. For instance, larger nonprofits with diversified income streams tend to have higher survival rates. Conversely, smaller nonprofits, especially those heavily reliant on grants or a single funding source, face increased risks of closure . In summary, while the average survival rate of nonprofits is around 70% over ten years, this figure can vary widely depending on organizational characteristics and external factors.

Having spent 4 years with the World Council for Health, I understand its role in the health freedom space. And it isn’t easy for NPO’s to raise income or ask for donations, whether in South Africa where I’m from or most other countries. But if you can contribute monthly (preferably, or once off), it will help the WCH project with its activities and operational expenses. If you truly believe in the better way, you will find more details in the urgent appeal article below.

PS: Did you know? The 3 logo options shared here are what WCH started with in 2021, except it was ‘International Council for Health and Wellbeing’. The heart hand concept I thought of maintained its identity in the current heart hand apple logo. What a journey it’s been for so many of us. Hopefully it’s not the end:

Some other options from way back when in July/August of 2021

Do you have a favourite from these 3 way back when logos?

Would you like to start a country council in Africa? Shabnam@theWC4H.org

Leave a comment

Share