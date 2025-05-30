Some Children from Sketch Club, that we worked with in the Paint The Silence 365 campaign. They made these Peace (Anti-War) posters in South Africa.

By Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Can we have an honest conversation?

What kind of world are we building when everything else is placed above the survival and dignity of the most traumatized?

What happens to the soul of humanity when comfort silences conscience?

What are we actually teaching our children?

These are not rhetorical questions. They are urgent moral imperatives—for every person of conscience on this planet.

Wage Peace Episode. Focus: Palestine A Globalist Genocide

With co-host Dr Mark Trozzi and Special Guest Vera Sharav

To watch. click on the image or on this URL: https://rumble.com/v5h7u7x-palestine-a-globalist-genocide-shabnam-palesa-mohamed-with-vera-sharav-on-w.html

Wage Peace Episode: Focus: Profiteering from Genocide.

Co-host: Dr Mark Trozzi and Special Guest Catherine Austin-Fitts



To watch, click on the image above or this URL: https://rumble.com/v5klmf1-profiteering-from-genocide-wage-peace-with-shabnam-palesa-mohamed-and-cathe.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

A Legacy That Demands Action

As a South African, I carry the lessons of apartheid in my heart and the fire of love and resistance in my spirit. That legacy is not a wound—it is a reminder of what justice demands, and what unity can achieve.

The guiding light to how we live in South / Africa is Ubuntu. Human-Ness/Humanity. Having a great heart. I am because you are.

I speak now not only as a South African, but as a member of an international community standing at a moral crossroads.

So I ask:

What happens if the people of the world ignore the crimes against humanity unfolding in Palestine?

What if we remain silent about the exploitation and mass trauma in the Democratic Republic of Congo?

What if we turn away from Yemen, Haiti, Sudan, Syria, and the countless places where lives are treated as disposable?

The answer is not complicated.

We become complicit.

Sovereignty Is an Idea—Solidarity Is Sovereignty in Action

Sovereignty is an idea—an assertion of power and self-determination. But it is not enough to claim sovereignty as a static right. Solidarity is sovereignty in action.

Because sovereign people realise that our struggles are interconnected, that peace, health, and human rights are intertwined. No one can claim freedom while others are oppressed.

South Africa’s struggle was not won in isolation. It was won because people around the world said: Enough.

They boycotted, protested, disrupted, and resisted. Not because they were South African—but because they were and are human.

They knew and know that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Today, that same principle demands that we, the people of the world, do not turn away from genocide in Gaza or in the DRC Congo. It demands that we do not look away from manufactured famine, foreign occupation, and economic colonisation—regardless of where it happens.

SA Jews for a a Free Palestine: Megan Choritz and an ally whose name I don’t know but deeply appreciate.

This is how it was in Palestine. How many people know the history?

The Dangers of Isolation

There is a seductive narrative: That freedom is individual. That we are only responsible for ourselves. That sovereignty means self - preservation. That we can’t do anything to help anyone else. That everything else is a distraction.

But do we accept that with moral clarity?

Freedom without solidarity is not freedom—it is privilege in disguise.

And privilege without purpose is complicity.

Whether we call it sovereignty, autonomy, or self-determination—its highest form is when we use it to uplift others, to dismantle injustice, and to protect the most vulnerable.

We do not rise alone.

We are not free alone.

We are human together.

Palestinians kettled (by a private military group calling themselves Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) into concentration camps for food most never got. They stood in the sun for hours, some were shot and others kidnapped. This is genocide, it is ethnic cleansing, it is annihilation. Can you trust deniers?

The Power of the People of the World

As an activist, a journalist, and a lawyer, I have seen the power of people. I have seen governments bend when enough of us rise. I have seen truth overpower propaganda. And I’ve learned this truth: We are the 99%.

The power of the people is greater than people in power. That is not just a slogan.

It is a vision

It is a strategy.

It is a promise.

Whether we are in Cape Town or Caracas, Nairobi or Naples, Karachi or Kinshasa—our liberation is intertwined. And when we act with unity and purpose, we become unstoppable.

Some of the many South African women protesting genocide and child killings.

My sister, friend and ally, lawyer Meike Terhorst at a 100 000 people rally in the Netherlands this May. Malta is mobilising to recognise the State of Palestine.

The Call to Conscience—for the People of Our World

To the youth: your voice carries the legacy of every revolution that ever dared to dream. Use it.

To the elders: your wisdom is a compass—help guide us towards real courage.

To the workers, healers, artists, and educators: the world needs your strength and your clarity.

Whether you live in the North or South, in relative peace or under occupation—your voice matters.

Your actions matter.

This moment matters.

Let us not be neutral.

Let us not be comfortable.

Let us not look away.

Thank you to the dear friend who found and shared this powerful image

Because We Are Not Free Until All Are Free

A peaceful world will not be built by silence. It will not come through slogans and hashtags alone. It will be built by the courage to speak when silence is safer.

By the audacity to resist when resistance is hard.

By the strength to care even when it hurts.

I stand with Palestine.

I stand with the people of DRC Congo.

I stand with the oppressed everywhere—from Turtle Island to Timbuktu—against empire, greed, and erasure.

Because that is how we honour our past.

That is how we protect our future.

And that is how we remind the world:

We are the 99%.

The power of the people is greater than people in power.

Let the world hear us.

Let the world feel us.

Let the world know: we are rising.

Click here to read the full Sarajevo Declaration of the Gaza Tribunal on Genocide

Additional resource:

Which states recognised the State of Palestine in the last 3 years or are about to?

Is the country you live in enabling genocide using your silence or taxes as cash?



Have you written to them? Would you like me to share a template to take action?

In the past three years (2022–2025), several countries have officially recognized the State of Palestine, reflecting a growing international trend toward supporting Palestinian statehood.

Countries Recognizing Palestine (2022–2025)

2024

Spain: In May 2024, Spain formally recognized Palestine, aligning with Ireland and Norway. This move led to diplomatic tensions with Israel, including the recall of ambassadors and the suspension of consular services for Palestinians in Spain.

Ireland: Also in May 2024, Ireland recognized Palestine and introduced legislation to ban trade with Israeli businesses operating in occupied Palestinian territories.

Norway: Norway recognized Palestine in May 2024 and formalized diplomatic relations in April 2025.

Slovenia: In June 2024, Slovenia's parliament approved the recognition of Palestine.

Armenia: Armenia recognized Palestine in May 2024.

Colombia: In May 2024, Colombia announced plans to open an embassy in Ramallah, following the withdrawal of its diplomats from Israel.

Caribbean Nations: Barbados, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago recognized Palestine in 2024.

2025

Palestinian Flag at WHO: In May 2025, the World Health Organization allowed the Palestinian flag to be raised at its annual assembly, a symbolic recognition of Palestine's status.

Countries Considering Recognition

Belgium: Belgium is considering recognizing Palestine and has proposed sanctions against Israel over actions in Gaza.

France: French President Emmanuel Macron stated that recognizing a Palestinian state is "not a taboo," indicating a potential shift in policy.

Global Recognition Overview

As of 2025, approximately 146 UN member states and the Holy See recognize Palestine as a state. However, key Western countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan, have not extended formal recognition

What can we do to help save the lives of children? Everything. Together.

