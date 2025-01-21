Dear Friends

CHD Africa screens a 30min film today: Who told the truth about public health: RFK Jr or Paul Offit?

A.I will be the 'neutral' judge and there's a prize for proving it wrong...

The film also explains “how an NIH grant proves that RFK's reforms are "necessary".

Also, according to the producer: “How we've been misled about RSV, Polio, AIDS, Placebos, Mercury and Autism.”

As for what happens in Africa, come along, and try not to throw up.

Does this film have a role to play in challenging health-related criticisms against RFK Jr? You decide.

Feel free to share the invite poster. Zoom link (5:30pm GMT/UTC): https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrcu6ppjwiG9GFyZyEikLFevkkK5ZBBp4z

Sincerely

Shabnam

APPEAL: CHD Africa is looking for passionate individuals who want to create meaningful change in the world. Your skills, time, or support could help us make a lasting impact.

If you're ready to contribute to this important mission, please reach out via email at: AF.Shabnam.Mohamed@childrenshealthdefense.co.za

Together, we can make a difference. Thank you!

