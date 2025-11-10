

By Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Earlier this year, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met with U.S. President Donald Trump in a widely publicized event. Amid discussions on propaganda, trade and technology, there was talk of increasing Africa’s access to advanced technology. While such exchanges often promise progress, we must ask: progress for whom? What exactly is being offered? And at what cost?

Africa stands at a critical juncture. We have the opportunity to chart an independent, sustainable, and equitable technological future, or to succumb to a wave of foreign technologies designed primarily to extract data, profits, and control. The latter has been the pattern for decades, often dressed as “development” but rooted in corporate dominance and neo-colonialism.

This article outlines 10 technologies currently aggressively marketed to African governments and businesses. It explains why these technologies pose grave risks to African sovereignty, economic independence, data security, and human rights. More importantly, it highlights the need to resist these incursions and foster homegrown, community-based alternatives that serve African interests.

1. Starlink (Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet)

Starlink claims to bridge the connectivity gap with satellite internet. Yet it threatens to monopolize Africa’s digital infrastructure, funneling data to U.S.-based servers, compromising digital sovereignty. Musk’s Starlink has faced backlash for environmental disruption and heavy energy use, clashing with Africa’s urgent need for climate-sensitive development. More local internet solutions, such as community-owned internet service providers and terrestrial fiber projects, have shown promise for affordable, sustainable connectivity without handing control to foreign billionaires.

2. Microsoft (Cloud Services and Software)

Microsoft’s dominance in cloud computing (Azure) and productivity software locks African governments and companies into expensive subscription models. This limits investment in African open-source software initiatives and stifles local tech innovation. Moreover, Microsoft’s products are vulnerable to backdoors and surveillance, as revealed by whistleblowers. Africa should prioritize open-source software development and regional data centers operated under African jurisdiction to ensure digital self-determination.

3. Palantir (Data Analytics and Surveillance)

Palantir is synonymous with invasive data mining and surveillance technologies used by governments and corporations globally. Deploying such technology in Africa risks turning our cities and citizens into subjects of mass surveillance under the guise of “security.” This threatens privacy rights and could be weaponized to suppress dissent. Africa must invest in transparent, community-governed data governance frameworks rather than import opaque surveillance tools.

4. PayPal (Payment Platforms)

While PayPal offers ease of payment, its high fees and opaque policies disproportionately affect African entrepreneurs and remittance receivers. PayPal also restricts services based on geopolitical pressures, leaving users vulnerable. African fintech startups have created more affordable, inclusive payment solutions tailored to local realities, such as mobile money platforms like M-Pesa, which should be supported and expanded instead of importing foreign gatekeepers.

5. Pegasus (NSO Group Spyware)

Pegasus spyware is a notorious tool used by regimes worldwide to target activists, journalists, and opposition figures. Its presence in Africa represents a dangerous threat to human rights and democratic freedoms. Rather than allowing spyware vendors to proliferate, African states and civil society should champion digital rights, invest in cybersecurity education, and develop indigenous cybersecurity tools aligned with human rights.

6. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AWS, like other global cloud giants, centralizes African data in foreign data centers, subjecting it to U.S. jurisdiction and surveillance laws such as the CLOUD Act. This jeopardizes African data sovereignty and the privacy of citizens. Africa should invest in regional cloud infrastructure under African governance frameworks and prioritize data localization laws that foster homegrown cloud services.

7. Google (Search, Advertising, and AI)

Google dominates internet search, advertising, and AI tools, shaping the digital ecosystem and information access. It extracts vast amounts of African user data for profit, often without adequate transparency or benefit-sharing. Africa must invest in local content platforms, language diversity, and AI research that reflects African cultures and needs rather than becoming data sources for foreign AI giants.

8. Facebook/Meta (Social Media and Data Control)

Meta’s platforms are prevalent in Africa but have been linked to misinformation, social unrest, and exploitation of personal data. The company’s lax content moderation has been implicated in spreading hate speech in African countries. Supporting African social media startups with community-driven governance models could foster healthier online environments aligned with African values.

9. Whatsapp

A 2022 MintPress investigation by journalist Alan MacLeod revealed that hundreds of former Unit 8200 operatives now work for Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, the very companies that manage much of the world’s digital infrastructure and communication. Many of these former officers now hold senior positions in data security, privacy management, and platform governance. Some were hired immediately after leaving the military.

10. IBM (AI and Blockchain Solutions)

IBM’s push into AI and blockchain in Africa often prioritizes corporate profit over local empowerment. Their systems are expensive, proprietary, and often ill-suited to African contexts. Africa should invest in developing open-source AI and blockchain projects that address local problems, from agriculture to healthcare, led by African researchers and developers.

The Need for Alternatives and Sovereignty

Each of these technologies, while presented as tools for progress, has a darker side: concentration of wealth and power in foreign hands, erosion of African agency, threats to privacy and rights, and dependency on external actors.

Africa must reject the model of importing ready-made, often exploitative technologies and instead support initiatives that:

Foster ethical, open-source, community-owned technologies .

Develop regional data centers governed by African legal frameworks .

Support local tech ecosystems that understand African realities.

Build digital literacy and cybersecurity skills to protect citizens.

Enact data sovereignty laws to ensure control over African data.

Prioritize privacy, transparency, and human rights in technology adoption.

Conclusion

Ramaphosa’s engagement with Trump should not distract from the urgent need for Africa to reclaim its technological destiny. The continent stands to gain enormously from digital transformation, but only if it is done on African terms.

Resisting the uncritical adoption of foreign tech giants like Starlink, Microsoft, Palantir, PayPal, Pegasus, AWS, Google, Facebook, Whatspp, and IBM is a necessary step toward self-determination, justice, and sustainable development.

Africa’s future depends on our ability to say “no” to technologies that undermine our sovereignty and “yes” to homegrown innovation that truly serves our people.

