On Saturday, I participated in a excellent international lawyers conference on the WHO, its World Health Assembly 77, and the implications of the IHR amendments and a proposed new pandemic treaty. One of 10 lawyers from 9 countries, organised by Philipp Kruse and Renate Holzeisen, I included my talk the notices I served on the WHO + the UN on behalf of four NPO’s. The notice was also served on the WHO and the UN by the World Council for Health.

You cannot return home until you agree to our demands

I was told by a fellow lawyer who was in Geneva that an Indian delegate to WHA 77 stated that they were being threatened and intimidated to not return home until the IHR amendments were signed. They were told not to buy return tickets. I was surprised, but not shocked. The WHO, its funders and its beneficiaries are heavily invested in these two agreements (and the ‘public health emergency’ industry) to such an extent that they would do anything to have them signed.

As many of us know by now, the proposed pandemic treaty has been paused and the WHO wants it to be completed by year end, if not sooner. A package of IHR amendments was passed, which I will write about later. Please review them.

What came to my attention was other delegates (and other interested parties) confirming to me that delegates were threatened. Here is what I was informed:

Nothing was accepted. The WHO is acting as if they all agreed, and will later try to try to change the amendments. They are trying to deceive humanity.

Negotiations ended without agreement through pressure and threats of sanctions, trade agreements and being maligned by international media.

Countries which intervened immediately after the adoption disassociated themselves from the IHR 2005 amendments. So there was more than one.

Member states are being pressured and threatened. Nation states said they would not bow to pressure. Some left the WHA 77 early in protest.

Why would any member state representative or government accept being treated like obedient servants to the thinly veiled pandemic cartel?

Here are 6 key actions to be informed and to help:

1.1. Serve this critical four-pronged notice on the WHO and the UN

1.2. Serve cease and desist notices on the WHO’s workers directly

2.1. Watch CHD.TV episode on Tedros’ Ethiopian Genocide and Kenya’s Infertility.

2.2. Watch this 2 part film we made in South Africa: WHO’s Global Power Grab

Offer your skills and networks to help me and us do more.

4.Read this article I wrote last year, stating that the WHO and the UN would impose sanctions to bulldoze these two agreements, why and how.

5. Empower yourself with the 5 international law criteria to lawfully declare a state of emergency, contained in a legal brief from World Council for Health.

While I have lost access to my original Substack Take Back Power months ago (plus, bizarrely, my X account @ShabnamPalesaMo this weekend past), I will continue my work here on People Power and my Telegram channel @SPMMedia

