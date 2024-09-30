World War 3 is imminent. Humanity is at a dangerous moment in history.



I believe we must be as actively anti-war, as we are naturally pro-peace.



I've launched a critical new interview series as part of my People Power show.

This empowering series is called WAGE PEACE - where we speak truth, oppose war, and wage peace - strategically and in solidarity. WE Are The 99%.





My informative and inspiring guests thus far:

- Ex banker + freedom advocate Catherine Austin Fitts

- Filmmaker and Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav

- A South African Muslim (Fahrie Hassan), Canadian Christian (Dr Mark Trozzi) and Israeli Jew (Shimon Yanowitz) In the first two episodes above, my dear brother, ally and colleague Dr Mark Trozzi participates as respondent. I appreciate his wisdom and courage.



I will be releasing this inspiring content (and more) as part of my commitment to stopping the NWO's tyranny and co-creating a peaceful world for The 99%.

Will you join me and #WagePeace?



#WagePeace content shared here, please subscribe/follow:

Substack : People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (my original Substack is called Take Back Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed)

Rumble : Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

YouTube : Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Telegram : t.me/SPMmedia

X Twitter: @ShabnamPalesaMo



Please support my work so I can hire people for production and awareness raising. Thank You. Paypal: ShabnamPalesaMohamed or DM for bank details

Share

Leave a comment

Donate