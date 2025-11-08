You’re Not Just a User Online. You’re a Target. Here’s How to Fight Back.

I’m a human rights activist, journalist and lawyer for over 30 years. If you speak up for human rights, against wars/genocides, or any contentious cause, such as Big Pharma, you already know the world feels different. Online, trolls are angry, threats feel surreal, and the sense of being watched is constant. You’re not just dealing with random scammers; you’re being targeted by people who fundamentally disagree with your right to speak truth.

But it’s more than just hateful trolls. A powerful profit motive is at work. Companies like Palantir build the architecture of mass surveillance, while mercenary spyware like Pegasus is sold to governments who turn it on their own citizens and activists. You are not just a person to them; you are a data point to be tracked, a threat to be neutralized, or a customer to be sold to.

So, how do you continue the crucial work of advocacy against these vast, well-funded systems? Here is a recent event that hosted a cybersecurity expert for a 60 minute event that’s well worth the watch.

On November 5, Freedom Advocacy hosted cybersecurity expert Natalie Berthe, founder of Cybersecurity for Humans, for an essential briefing. She provided our community with the crucial tools we need to protect ourselves and our families online. This isn’t just about using a VPN; it’s about fundamentally changing how we think about our digital footprint and building defenses against both targeted hate and industrial-scale surveillance.

Read on for the key takeaways from her presentation, designed to help you stay safe while you speak out:

Natalie gave us crucial tools to protect ourselves as activists while engaging in online activities – on social media and otherwise. These are crucial skills for all of us to apply in our daily lives while speaking up for Palestine, or any other human rights causes.

Agenda:

Being online at all involves considerable potential privacy and data issues. As activists, these issues are exponentially worse for you. You are not generally targeted because you are easy and clueless, and you’re not specifically targeted because you have a lot of money. You are targeted because they hate you and/or your positions. In many ways, those folks are more dangerous because they are willing to burn the world down to make you “pay” for what you do or believe in. Get into an online argument with any troll (or bot, as the case may be) and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.

Your job is simple: to keep yourself and your family as safe as possible online. So the goal of this presentation and Q&A is this: