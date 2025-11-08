People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Discussion about this post

Ty
Nov 12

The problem with VPNs is a website may think you're an unauthorized user if they see you log in to your account from an ip address that is located nowhere near the location of the ip address you normally log in from so your account could get suspended

Ty
Nov 12

Avoid using smart phones and other "smart" technology which are all surveillance devices that also expose you to electromagnetic frequencies which is wireless radiation. Don't use QR Codes either.

