NOTICE: The WHO + UN served with a triple lawful notice during the WHA 77. We do not consent.
You can also serve notice on your governments and unelected WHA 77 representatives. Download the 6 page notice: ShabnamPalesaMohamed.com/Resources
  
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
April 2024

March 2024

How did the South African government respond to the debate on the WHO facilitated corporate coup – a debate without public participation?
South Africa is the first African country to hold a parliamentary debate on the WHO facilitated amendments to the International Health Regulations 2005…
  
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
South Africa is the first African country to debate the WHO’s I.H.R 2005 amendments and proposed new pandemic treaty in Parliament
WHO's monopoly over health is a national elections issue for every country. Proper public participation and an amendment to Constitutions are…
  
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
Coming soon
This is People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed.
  
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
