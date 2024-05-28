People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
NOTICE: The WHO + UN served with a triple lawful notice during the WHA 77. We do not consent.
You can also serve notice on your governments and unelected WHA 77 representatives. Download the 6 page notice: ShabnamPalesaMohamed.com/Resources
May 28
•
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
96
Share this post
NOTICE: The WHO + UN served with a triple lawful notice during the WHA 77. We do not consent.
shabnampalesamo.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
April 2024
HOW TO PREPARE FOR WORLD WAR III
Warmongers are determined to drag us into war. Yet again. Do you believe WW3 is here? How are you preparing for inevitable challenges? Are we preparing…
Apr 8
•
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
1
Share this post
HOW TO PREPARE FOR WORLD WAR III
shabnampalesamo.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
March 2024
How did the South African government respond to the debate on the WHO facilitated corporate coup – a debate without public participation?
South Africa is the first African country to hold a parliamentary debate on the WHO facilitated amendments to the International Health Regulations 2005…
Mar 11
•
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
2
Share this post
How did the South African government respond to the debate on the WHO facilitated corporate coup – a debate without public participation?
shabnampalesamo.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
South Africa is the first African country to debate the WHO’s I.H.R 2005 amendments and proposed new pandemic treaty in Parliament
WHO's monopoly over health is a national elections issue for every country. Proper public participation and an amendment to Constitutions are…
Mar 4
•
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
5
Share this post
South Africa is the first African country to debate the WHO’s I.H.R 2005 amendments and proposed new pandemic treaty in Parliament
shabnampalesamo.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Coming soon
This is People Power with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed.
Mar 4
•
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
Share this post
Coming soon
shabnampalesamo.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts